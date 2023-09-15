Meghan Markle is radiant in waist-cinching Zara playsuit and chunky hoops

The Duchess of Sussex has not disappointed with her style choices for her appearances at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry this week.

Continuing to showcase her penchant for neutrals, Meghan stepped out in a gorgeous belted playsuit and coordinating Celine blazer in soft ecru shades on Friday, which marked her husband's 39th birthday. Despite her summer wardrobe including several gorgeous designer staples, Meghan turned to high street store Zara for her latest look.

Her affordable playsuit features silver buttons down the front, pockets, a tied waist and a structured collar, but it is sadly a past-season buy, according to @royalfashionpolice.

© Getty Meghan wore a gorgeous Zara playsuit on Friday

Meghan added Saint Laurent black leather mules and accessorised with gold jewellery, including a Leo zodiac pendant necklace from Brilliant Earth and chunky hoop earrings from Bottega Veneta. To finish off her summer ensemble, Meghan kept her beauty blend soft and natural with dewy skin and dark lashes, styling her raven hair into soft waves that fell past her shoulders.

Friday saw Harry and Meghan watch Germany vs Poland in the sitting volleyball, hand out medals to the winners of the cycling fixtures and even enjoy a private birthday lunch to celebrate the Duke's birthday.

© Getty The former Suits actress accessorised with hoop earrings and a Leo zodiac necklace

While fans are used to seeing the Duchess looking flawless, it may come as a surprise to hear she has not had her entourage of stylists, hairdressers and makeup artists join her for her trip to Germany, as most royals do while on tour. Instead, Meghan has been responsible for her own hair and makeup over the past few days.

Following her speedy one-hour outfit change after travelling from Los Angeles to Germany on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex's press team explained: "She did her own hair and makeup and will do her own the entire trip."

© Getty Meghan has worn several neutral-toned outfits this week

Meghan has tried to ensure the focus is kept on the Invictus Games, stepping out in a series of neutral-toned clothes, from her silky fawn-hued blouse from Lagence to her white Polo Ralph Lauren sweater vest and her oat Staud shorts.

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images The Duchess was pictured in a Ralph Lauren sweater vest

This comes after she admitted on her tell-all Netflix docuseries that she deliberately steered clear of bright colours during her time as a working royal.

"Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour," she began. "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event. But then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family."

