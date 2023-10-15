Meghan Markle is an island goddess in dreamy $6.6k beach dress on secret holiday with Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be enjoying a private getaway - without their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - after being spotted enjoying a stroll Canouan in the Caribbean on Saturday.

In photographs obtained by the MailOnline, the royal duo walked hand-in-hand after reportedly leaving a gourmet food store inside the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay, on the south side of the tiny island – known for being where "billionaires go to escape millionaires".

It comes as no surprise that Meghan, 42, reigned supreme in the style stakes on her glamorous island vacation.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Sussex formerly travelled to Bondi Beach as party of their Australia royal tour in 2019

Photographs show the former Suits actress wearing a beautiful flared tank dress from Chloé, of which the French fashion house explains: "The hand-crocheted design is made from an engineered patchwork of organic shapes knitted from wool and silk. The fluid, ankle-length silhouette lends a feminine allure."

The Duchess, who looked fresh from a swim in the snap, tied her damp raven hair into an effortlessly chic low bun and shaded herself with a Panama hat adorned with a black ribbon.

The mother-of-two slipped into flat sandals and carried the $1,560 'St. Louis PM Tote Bag' from Goyard.

© Getty The Duchess always looks fabulous in white

Meghan, who spent many of her pre-royal years jet setting to lavish islands and glamorous cities, is well versed in timeless dressing when it comes to perfecting her vacation wardrobe.

WATCH: Royal travel secrets revealed

The mother-of-two previously revealed her favourite destination for a girls' trip in her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, writing adoringly of her time in Saint Barthelemy, a French-speaking Caribbean island commonly known as St. Barths.

© Getty Meghan Markle is a fan of wearing neutral colours

Meghan wrote that the lavish island had a "Francophile sensibility that is just as island-esque as it is chic, quiet beaches, authentic creole food, and a place where strolls down cobblestone streets and visits to French pharmacies rival those found in Paris."

© Chris Jackson Meghan looked effortlessly chic in a white and cream ensemble at the Invictus Games 2023

In fact, Meghan even wrote that she prefers to take a more low-key approach to her travel, "with a healthy dose of swanky goodness peppered throughout," of course.

