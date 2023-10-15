Meghan Markle is an island goddess in dreamy $6.6k beach dress on secret holiday with Prince Harry

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle is an island goddess in $6.6k beach dress on secret holiday with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex wore a crochet dress by Chloé to go on a romantic stroll with her husband

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Bondi beach on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be enjoying a private getaway - without their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - after being spotted enjoying a stroll Canouan in the Caribbean on Saturday. 

In photographs obtained by the MailOnline, the royal duo walked hand-in-hand after reportedly leaving a gourmet food store inside the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay, on the south side of the tiny island – known for being where "billionaires go to escape millionaires". 

It comes as no surprise that Meghan, 42, reigned supreme in the style stakes on her glamorous island vacation.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia© Getty
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex formerly travelled to Bondi Beach as party of their Australia royal tour in 2019

Photographs show the former Suits actress wearing a beautiful flared tank dress from Chloé, of which the French fashion house explains: "The hand-crocheted design is made from an engineered patchwork of organic shapes knitted from wool and silk. The fluid, ankle-length silhouette lends a feminine allure." 

The Duchess, who looked fresh from a swim in the snap, tied her damp raven hair into an effortlessly chic low bun and shaded herself with a Panama hat adorned with a black ribbon. 

The mother-of-two slipped into flat sandals and carried the $1,560 'St. Louis PM Tote Bag' from Goyard. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Midtown Hilton for the Ripple Awards on December 06, 2022 in New York City.© Getty
The Duchess always looks fabulous in white

Meghan, who spent many of her pre-royal years jet setting to lavish islands and glamorous cities, is well versed in timeless dressing when it comes to perfecting her vacation wardrobe. 

The mother-of-two previously revealed her favourite destination for a girls' trip in her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, writing adoringly of her time in Saint Barthelemy, a French-speaking Caribbean island commonly known as St. Barths.

Meghan Markle white suit© Getty
Meghan Markle is a fan of wearing neutral colours

Meghan wrote that the lavish island had a "Francophile sensibility that is just as island-esque as it is chic, quiet beaches, authentic creole food, and a place where strolls down cobblestone streets and visits to French pharmacies rival those found in Paris."

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023© Chris Jackson
Meghan looked effortlessly chic in a white and cream ensemble at the Invictus Games 2023

In fact, Meghan even wrote that she prefers to take a more low-key approach to her travel, "with a healthy dose of swanky goodness peppered throughout," of course.

