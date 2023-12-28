Princess Charlene looks like a model in floor-length festive skirt in unearthed photos

Princess Charlene's festive outings are always a joy to behold. The Monaco royal never misses the style memo, favouring sublime scarlet tones, subtle sparkles and cosy outerwear – and she never forgets a bold red lip.

Following this year's understated ensemble comprising a longline navy coat and statement red suede boots, we started reminiscing about the 45-year-old mother-of-two's most memorable Christmassy outfits over the years. Our favourite? Her floor-length tartan skirt and boxy jacket combo from exactly ten years ago.

Charlene, who stands at 5 ft 8, looked impossibly tall in the floor-skimming style, creating the illusion of endless legs.

The softly pleated festive garment boasted leather strap detailing on the hips, accentuating her model figure, and was perfectly paired with a velvet bolero jacket with a structured collar.

© Getty Princess Charlene's best festive fashion moment? Her floor-length tartan skirt and boxy jacket combo from exactly ten years ago

Charlene kept the rest of her look simple, adding a plain black top and coordinating heeled boots, which were seen peeking out from underneath her skirt.

She styled her short blonde hair in a voluminous quiff and perfected her pout with a deep berry-hued lipstick.

© Getty Charlene, who stands at 5 ft 8, looked impossibly tall in the floor-skimming style as she joined Prince Albert at the Monaco Palace

The 2013 outing with Prince Albert saw the royal couple host a children's Christmas ceremony at the Monaco Palace, complete with a choir performance and gift exchange.

If Charlene's throwback look seems familiar, it could be because it likely inspired one of Princess Kate's most memorable Christmas outfits.

© Getty Charlene's tartan skirt may have inspired the Princess of Wales for her 2018 festive outing

In 2018, the Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William attended a party at Kensington Palace for families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus, and the royal beauty made an impact with her tartan skirt.

Kate paired her chic wool maxi with a pearl button-embellished black knit and matching boots. So chic!

© Getty The Prince of Monaco's wife wore the look during a children's Christmas ceremony in 2013 at the Monaco Palace

Princess Charlene's fabulous festive style was once again front and centre in her family's annual Christmas card.

Cuddling up to her sweet twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, nine, Charlene looked divine in the family snap, taken by Éric Mathon.

Princess Charlene and her family donned their Christmas best for their annual holiday card

She wore an olive-hued, figure-hugging velvet gown with a cowl one-shoulder neckline and ruching around the waist.

Standing proudly beside his wife, Prince Albert looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt and a festive red bow tie.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Charlene looked ravishing in red to mark the National Day of Monaco

Another memorable sartorial moment came in the form of Charlene's head-to-toe red outfit for this year's National Day of Monaco, also known as The Sovereign Prince's Day.

She ensured she was the belle of the ball in a wool coat, matching red dress and cherry-hued heeled boots, pulling the gorgeous look together with a matching beret.

