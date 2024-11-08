Pregnant Princess Beatrice looks so chic rocking figure-skimming skirt with fringe detailing

Princess Beatrice looked effortlessly beautiful as she arrived for the annual Street Child UK's annual fundraising gala at the Tate Modern in London on Thursday night.

In exclusive photos, shared with HELLO!, 36-year-old Beatrice - who is due to welcome her second child next year - radiated a gorgeous glow whilst posing for photos.

© HELLO! Princess Beatrice was a guest at the annual Street Child UK's annual fundraising gala on Thursday

The royal styled her baby bump in a striking, figure-skimming skirt with intricate fringe detailing. She paired it with a tailored, oversized jacket that emphasized her waist, layered over a crisp black shirt for a polished finish.

Her outfit was accessorized with delicate jewellery that included subtle diamond earrings and a slim gold bracelet, keeping the focus on her chic ensemble.

With her vibrant red hair styled elegantly up and away from her face, she added height to her slender frame with stylish black heels.

© HELLO! The pregnant royal looked effortlessly beautiful

Princess Beatrice joined TV presenter and Paralympian Ade Adepitan who hosted the event. That evening, the charity raised over £1 million to support education in countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Ukraine.

Since its inception in 2008, Street Child has transformed the lives of over a million children in more than 20 countries worldwide – especially in regions impacted by conflict, poverty and environmental disasters. The gala dinner underscored Street Child's mission to see all children safe, in school and learning.

Meanwhile, Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who wed in 2020, welcomed their first child together, Sienna, in 2021. Edoardo, 40, is already a dad to eight-year-old son, Christopher, known as Wolfie.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo are set to welcome their second child together

Announcing the news of Beatrice's second pregnancy in October, a statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."