Princess Marie channels sister-in-law Queen Mary with striking festive look

Princess Marie's royal sartorial portfolio seldom fails to disappoint, and on Wednesday, the Danish royal channelled her sister-in-law, Queen Mary, during a rather festive outing.

The brunette princess, 48, inaugurated the Nouvelles Galeries' Noël Danois, a shopping centre in Annecy, France. Marie was a vision in a brilliant letterbox-red two-piece from Hugo Boss, which she paired with a matching waist-cinching red coat from Max Mara.

© Paolozzi Dezon Nino/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Marie looked so glamorous for the occasion

As for her accessories, Marie embraced Christmas sparkles, opting for a gorgeous glittering black Dodo Granelli bracelet, a silver and rose gold Rolex, and black glittering Jimmy Choo stilettos.

Her long, luscious tresses were left to flow freely past her shoulders, styled in soft waves and parted to one side.

© Paolozzi Dezon Nino/ABACA/Shutterstock The Dansh royal received flowers from two adorable girls in white coats

During the evening, Marie was presented with a bunch of flowers by two little girls wearing adorable matching white fur coats.

The shopping centre was celebrating the Danish spirit of hygge and Danish Christmas traditions this year.

What is Hygge?

According to Visit Denmark, hygge means: "Creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life with good people. The warm glow of candlelight is hygge. Cosying up with a loved one for a movie – that’s hygge, too. And there's nothing more hygge than sitting around with friends and family, discussing the big and small things in life."

Inspiration from Queen Mary

Marie's sister-in-law, Queen Mary, has been seen rocking a vibrant power suit countless times, inspiring fellow royals like the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Mary was greeted by Minister of Employment, Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen

One of the most iconic times Mary donned a suit was earlier this year, in April, when she wore a vibrant blue power suit by London-based label The Fold.

The dazzling look was worn by the royal when she stepped out for the Specialists' 20th anniversary at the National Museum in Copenhagen.