Princess Kate's matching Y2K ski moment with Princess Diana everyone forgot

With ski season in full swing, who better to turn to for style inspiration than the Princess of Wales? Over the years, she has hit the slopes in a slew of stylish and sporty ensembles.

© Getty Images Princess Kate is the ultimate winter fashion muse

From recycling her classic 2008 white E+O ski jacket while gliding through the French Alps in 2016 and looking every bit like a snow angel, to donning a pair of vibrant ski trousers in Courchevel, Kate knows how to pair bold knits, oversized goggles and athletic wear to exude chic.

However, the Princess showcased her most iconic, yet now forgotten, ski look during the royal family's ski trip to Klosters in Switzerland in 2005. Kate, then the girlfriend of Prince William, joined King Charles and Prince Harry on the holiday and donned a bold red ski jacket with a pair of black trousers.

The Princess of Wales ditched the goggles for a more stylish accessory, a pair of chic Y2K sunglasses. Kate's brunette locks were swept back into an effortless ponytail to reveal her dainty pearl drop earrings.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Kate took style inspiration for the slopes from Princess Diana

Prince William's wife was pictured carrying her skis over her shoulder, while she opted for a black leather glove and tied her white goggles around her wrist.

It seemed Kate had taken some old-school athletic fashion notes from the late Princess Diana, who rocked a similar ski outfit while also visiting the Klosters back in 1986.

© Getty Images Diana was photographed during her skiing holiday in Lech am Arlberg, Austria, in 1994

Diana donned a bold red Head ski jacket with a red and white cosy braided headband that oozed '80s aerobic fashion. Prince William's mother also opted for a smidge of glitz with a pair of gold hoop earrings, while her blonde locks blew effortlessly in the wind.

Diana became synonymous with her playful and vibrant ski attire. Who could forget her oversized bright blue Bongner jacket and leopard-print leggings paired with angular sunglasses in 1994?

© Getty Images The family posed for an adorable photo in the snow

Since their first ski trip together, William and Kate have enjoyed annual trips to the mountains and even cuddled up for an adorable picture in the snow back in 2016 with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte looked super sweet in a white ski onesie and a baby pink knitted hat adorned with a festive print. Kate even styled her daughter in matching pink boots. Meanwhile, George matched his father in a navy ensemble paired with a festive red hat and matching navy gloves.

© Getty Images Kate threw a snowball at Prince William

The royal couple were even captured sharing a playful moment in the snow before they tackled the peaks.