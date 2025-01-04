Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton break silence to reveal 'shock' over death of Edward Pettifer
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend a SportsAid mental fitness workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particularly in young people. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate break silence to reveal 'shock' over death of Edward Pettifer

Edward was the son of William and Harry's nanny 

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
12 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a heartfelt statement following the death of Edward Pettifer William's former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke's stepson.

The future King said: "Catherine and I have been shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack."

Edward was the stepson of Peggy Legge-Bourke, Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny© Met Police
Edward was the stepson of Peggy Legge-Bourke, Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny

Edward, 31-year-old was one of the 14 people killed in the ordeal. The New Orleans coroner gave Edward's preliminary cause of death as "blunt force injuries".

Edward was the eldest son of ex-Coldstream Guards officer Charles Pettifer and Camilla Wyatt. The couple also share their son Harry, 29, before parting ways. Charles went on to marry Tiggy, 59, whom he had known since he was a teenager, in 1999.

Tiggy supported William and Harry through the death of their mother in 1997© Getty Images
Tiggy supported William and Harry through the death of their mother in 1997

Tiggy was William and Harry's nanny between 1993 and 1999 and had an incredibly close bond with the Princes, supporting them through the death of their mother, Princess Diana. According to The Telegraph, Tiggy was Edward's godmother.

The former nanny has two sons, Tom, 22, who is Prince William’s godson, and Fred, 23, who is Prince Harry’s godson. Tom was a page boy at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011.

Now, Tiggy runs a bed and breakfast at the family home near Crickhowell, in Wales.

