Zara Tindall wears £577 mini dress as she enjoys girls' day out

Zara Tindall looks to be loving life in Australia right now! And why shouldn't she be! The 43-year-old has been sunning herself on Australia's Gold Coast with husband, former England rugby superstar Mike Tindall, enjoying the Magic Millions Carnival.

Zara and Mike have been enjoying the Magic Millions event this week

The mother-of-three has worn some sensational outfits that have been just perfect for the hot climate; and we've loved every single one.

Hot on the tails of her last fancy number - a beautiful blue floral dress, which was designed with gathered puff sleeves and a sassy, exposed back whilst she was out shopping - her latest look is in the form of a mini dress by high end designer, Rebecca Valance.

WATCH: Zara & Mike Tindall – a royal power couple

Zara decided to switch up her look, and step out in the brand's 'Aurerlia minidress' which is part of their current season and costs a cool £577/$580 The fancy number featured a bold, eye-catching print and belted waist detail.

Zara wore Rebecca Vallance's 'Aurerlia' minidress

The frock, which you can find at online retailer Farfetch, is designed with a linen blend, boasts a classic collar, front button fastening, short sleeves and is lightly flared. What a dream!

The royal teamed it with khaki sunglasses, a metallic gold bag, and a classic Rolex watch, with her trademark blonde mane slicked back, as she posed happily with friends on her pal Liz Cantor's Instagram.

Royals love Rebecca Vallance

Rebecca Vallance is also loved by fellow royal, Princess Beatrice.

Back in October last year, the redhead royal, who is pregnant with her second child, looked stunning at a glamorous event in Gaia, Mayfair, where she celebrated with socialite Nicky Hilton as part of her Rebecca Vallance collection launch.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore a Rebecca Vallance dress last year

Princess Eugenie's older sister rocked the brand's 'Eliana midi dress' which costs £952. The daughter of Prince Andrew styled the glossy number with Roger Vivier shoes and a matching clutch bag. Divine!

© Getty Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Princess Beatrice at the Rebecca Vallance launch in October 2024

Designer Rebecca launched her label in 2011, and many celebrities have been following her brand ever since. Rita Ora, Lady Gaga, Eva Mendes, Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Sienna Miller, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Teigen, Halle Berry, Sofia Vergara and Kate Beckinsale have all stepped out in her designs over the years. What a list!