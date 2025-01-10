Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall wears £577 mini dress as she enjoys girls' day out
Subscribe
Zara Tindall wears £577 mini dress as she enjoys girls' day out
Zara Tindall attends day one of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2024 in Ascot, England. © Getty

Zara Tindall wears £577 mini dress as she enjoys girls' day out

Princess Anne's daughter looked stunning in her Rebecca Vallance dress

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Zara Tindall looks to be loving life in Australia right now! And why shouldn't she be! The 43-year-old has been sunning herself on Australia's Gold Coast with husband, former England rugby superstar Mike Tindall, enjoying the Magic Millions Carnival.

Zara Tindall wears a white gown decorated with orange florals, as her husband Mike Tindall wears cream chinos and a blue blazer
Zara and Mike have been enjoying the Magic Millions event this week

The mother-of-three has worn some sensational outfits that have been just perfect for the hot climate; and we've loved every single one.

View post on Instagram
 

Hot on the tails of her last fancy number - a beautiful blue floral dress, which was designed with gathered puff sleeves and a sassy, exposed back whilst she was out  shopping - her latest look is in the form of a mini dress by high end designer, Rebecca Valance.

WATCH: Zara & Mike Tindall – a royal power couple

Zara decided to switch up her look, and step out in the brand's 'Aurerlia minidress' which is part of their current season and costs a cool £577/$580 The fancy number featured a bold, eye-catching print and belted waist detail. 

Zara Tindall wore the Rebecca Vallance Aurerlia minidress
Zara wore Rebecca Vallance's 'Aurerlia' minidress

The frock, which you can find at online retailer Farfetch, is designed with a linen blend, boasts a classic collar, front button fastening, short sleeves and is lightly flared. What a dream! 

The royal teamed it with khaki sunglasses, a metallic gold bag, and a classic Rolex watch, with her trademark blonde mane slicked back, as she posed happily with friends on her pal Liz Cantor's Instagram.

Royals love Rebecca Vallance

Rebecca Vallance is also loved by fellow royal, Princess Beatrice. 

Back in October last year, the redhead royal, who is pregnant with her second child, looked stunning at a glamorous event in Gaia, Mayfair, where she celebrated with socialite Nicky Hilton as part of her Rebecca Vallance collection launch.

Princess Beatrice of York attends a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia on October 22, 2024 in London, England. © Getty
Princess Beatrice wore a Rebecca Vallance dress last year

Princess Eugenie's older sister rocked the brand's 'Eliana midi dress' which costs £952. The daughter of Prince Andrew styled the glossy number with Roger Vivier shoes and a matching clutch bag. Divine!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Princess Beatrice of York attend a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia on October 22, 2024 in London, England.© Getty
Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Princess Beatrice at the Rebecca Vallance launch in October 2024

Designer Rebecca launched her label in 2011, and many celebrities have been following her brand ever since. Rita Ora, Lady Gaga, Eva Mendes, Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Sienna Miller, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Teigen, Halle Berry, Sofia Vergara and Kate Beckinsale have all stepped out in her designs over the years. What a list!

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More