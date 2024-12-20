Zara Tindall's secret high heel collection is better than Carrie Bradshaw's

Zara Tindall has fast become one of the best dressed royals in 2024, we've called it. From her elite Ascot looks to all the times she has worn Barbie pink and totally owned it, the wife of Mike Tindall is a fashion queen.

The mother-of-three's looks are curated and dreamed up by her stylist, Annie Miall, who has totally transformed the royals wardrobe. She also works with Zara's bestie, TV presenter Natalie Pinkham.

© Getty Zara always looks so chic

Annie describes herself as a 'personal stylist' on her website and also offers help with at-home wardrobe editing, alterations, returns and event styling.

We love the fact that she documents lots of her fashion finds on Instagram, offering tips to her followers on where to shop and what pieces to look out for. She also subtly shares Zara's looks on social media, from dresses by Emilia Wickstead and Zimmermann, to handbags by Aspinal London and Fairfax & Favor.

Zara Tindall's shoe collection?

This is why we are pretty certain that the selection of festive, sparkling high heels she shared on Thursday belong to Zara, due to the fact the daughter of Princess Anne loves fancy footwear and nearly always rocks the stiletto shape.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker's character of Carrie Bradshaw is known for her array of high heels

How incredible do these designer stamps look? We think this collection could definitely rival Carrie Bradshaw's mammoth array of heels.

Speaking of high heels, earlier this year, Zara, 42, showed the world how much her footwear means to her by proudly sporting high heel protectors!

© Getty Zara often wears heel protectors

The blonde royal headed to Buckingham Palace for the King's garden party and was snapped rocking the genius fashion hack. I think we can all agree, there is nothing worse than getting your favourite pair of stilettos stuck in the mud. Zara's genius little gadget totally eliminates this problem.

If only Zara had told the Duchess of Sussex about this.

In April 2018, Meghan attended the Invictus Games reception in London with then-fiancé Prince Harry, rocking a green Self-Portrait midi dress with a pair of very expensive Manolo Blahnik BB black suede shoes - but the skinny spine heels of the shoes were covered in mud. It happens to the best of us, you see!