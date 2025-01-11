I just found the best lookalike of Princess Kate's most famous pastel dress

If there's one label that the royal ladies love, from the Princess of Wales to Princess Beatrice; it's Beulah London.

The brand is known for their incredibly cut dresses and what's more, it has a special family connection - the founder, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, is a friend of the royals. The highly successful label was founded in 2010 and their designs are instantly recognisable due to the elite colourways, sumptuous fabric and form fitting silhouettes.

© WireImage Kate last wore her pink dress by Beulah London in 2023

Kate has worn the brand on countless occasions, but her most memorable frock from Beulah was the pastel pink 'Ahana' style that she has actually worn twice in public. The most recent was in 2023, when she officially opened the Young V&A (formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood) in Bethnal Green, ahead of its opening to the public.

Kate first wore the dress to Wimbledon in 2021

The second was when the wife of Prince William also wore the fancy number to Wimbledon in 2021, teaming it with stiletto high heels both times.

WATCH: Princess Kate's best Wimbledon fashion moments

It's a truly beautiful design and I can see why Kate has turned to it on more than one occasion. Firstly, the gentle pink nods to Barbiecore without looking too in your face, and the classically cut finish is so flattering and timeless. Kate will be wearing this into her 60s for sure.

Of course, the style does come with a pretty large price tag - £750 to be exact. But let's face it, if you brought this dress, you could bring it out season after season, and it just wouldn't date. And let's not forget, it's made from 100% wool, which is RWS certified, and totally ethical. The brand is known for its first-rate take on sustainability.

© Getty Princess Beatrice also loves the brand too

However, if this is out of your price range and you want to emulate Kate's springtime look, you need to check out this lookalike; it really is pretty special. It's from Monsoon; a brand that Kate has worn many times in the past, too.

Monsoon's 'Ruth Scallop Trim Midi Dress' is similar to Kate's dress

The 'Ruth Scallop Trim Midi Dress' in cornflower blue is so similar and if we didn't know better, we'd think it was the same dress, just in a cooler tone. No, it's not pink, but it's been designed in the same pastel finish and would look so beautiful for any number of events - from the races in the summer, to a garden party or even a date alfresco. Costing a much more, purse-friendlier price of £130, it's part of the brand's current season and all sizes are in stock should you wish to invest. I would style this with nude heels, a chic white clutch bag, and a rose-coloured manicure to boot.