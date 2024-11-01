Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle: 6 times the royals were barefoot
6 times the royal family went barefoot from Princess Kate to Meghan Markle

Whilst it's a rare occurrence, members of The Firm have had to slip off their shoes from time to time …

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Queen Camilla caused a stir when she slipped off her shoes during her recent tour of Australia and Samoa with King Charles.

But it isn't the first time the royals have been required to slip off their shoes on a royal tour. From Meghan Markle to Princess Kate, keep scrolling as we take a look at seven times the royals have gone barefoot.

The Princess of Wales© Chris Jackson

The Princess of Wales

Kate went barefoot in 2012 when she judged a judo match at Baron's College in London. 

Princess Eugenie© Zach Hilty/BFA/Shutterstock

Princess Eugenie

Eugenie was seen without her shoes when she and her sister Princess Beatrice enjoyed a lavish trip to 1 Hotel Beach Club in Miami Beach.

Prince William© Tim Graham

Prince William

Sporty Prince William posed without his shoes for his official 21st birthday portrait. In the image, the future King ran through the sea holding a rugby ball.



Princess Diana© Tim Graham

Princess Diana

In 1997, Diana was photographed barefoot when she visited the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden.

Prince Harry© Samir Hussein

Prince Harry

During a trip Down Under with his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex and his wife slipped off their shoes during a visit Bondi Beach.

The Duchess of Sussex© Pool

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle had to take off her shoes during a royal visit to New Zealand in 2018. The Duchess visited Te Papaiouru Marae for a formal powhiri and luncheon which saw Meghan don a traditional cape.

