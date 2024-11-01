6 times the royal family went barefoot from Princess Kate to Meghan Markle

Queen Camilla caused a stir when she slipped off her shoes during her recent tour of Australia and Samoa with King Charles.

But it isn't the first time the royals have been required to slip off their shoes on a royal tour. From Meghan Markle to Princess Kate, keep scrolling as we take a look at seven times the royals have gone barefoot.

1/ 6 © Chris Jackson The Princess of Wales Kate went barefoot in 2012 when she judged a judo match at Baron's College in London.

2/ 6 © Zach Hilty/BFA/Shutterstock Princess Eugenie Eugenie was seen without her shoes when she and her sister Princess Beatrice enjoyed a lavish trip to 1 Hotel Beach Club in Miami Beach.



3/ 6 © Tim Graham Prince William Sporty Prince William posed without his shoes for his official 21st birthday portrait. In the image, the future King ran through the sea holding a rugby ball.





4/ 6 © Tim Graham Princess Diana In 1997, Diana was photographed barefoot when she visited the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden.

5/ 6 © Samir Hussein Prince Harry During a trip Down Under with his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex and his wife slipped off their shoes during a visit Bondi Beach.

6/ 6 © Pool The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had to take off her shoes during a royal visit to New Zealand in 2018. The Duchess visited Te Papaiouru Marae for a formal powhiri and luncheon which saw Meghan don a traditional cape.



LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast