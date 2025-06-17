Best royal fashion this month - including an unexpectedly daring leg-baring look

June has been a month of promise when it comes to royal style and, so far, the royal style set have not disappointed. Last week's Trooping the Colour meant a wealth of sartorial displays, from the Princess of Wales' amazing aqua moment to the Duchess of Edinburgh's jewel green look.

Garter Day on Monday soon came around, with Kate and Sophie once again leading the style pack. But over in Europe, the likes of Queen Mary and Princess Charlene have also been showing us how it's done.

With Royal Ascot kicking off on Tuesday 17 June and lasting until 21 June, there are plenty more royal style moments to look forward.

Who is on our Royal Style Watch this June? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

1/ 5 © Alamy Stock Photo The Princess of Wales Kate looked magnificent on Garter Day. The royal was seen outside St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle wearing her white lace and boucle midi dress by Self-Portrait with a pair of biscuit-hued Gianvito Rossi heels. Her look was rounded off with three strings of pearls and a Strathberry clutch.

2/ 5 © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie got the same stylish memo, arriving at St George's Chapel in the Suzannah London 'Fontaine' dress – a wrap style with a floaty skirt. Her ballet pink look was elevated with the 'Charlotte' pumps by Emmy London and a beautiful hat by Jane Taylor. Adding an unexpected twist to the look was her frosty 90s eyeshadow, though her rose-toned lip was her go-to shade.

3/ 5 © Michael Alesi / Palais princier Princess Charlene Princess Charlene of Monaco oozed cool at the inauguration of the 6th Meeting of the Historic Sites of Monaco. Rocking the 'Elliot' dress by Diane von Furstenberg, Charlene looked statuesque, the belted waist adding a feminine touch to the maxi dress. The royal seemed to wear flats, though her shoes were hidden under her dress.

4/ 5 © Getty Queen Mary Queen Mary was the royal sporting the most daring leg-baring look of the month so far! The Australian-born Danish royal wowed in a pair of culottes, looked sleek and modern in the bottoms by Mark Kenly Domino Tan for the Global Fashion Summit. The cut-off trousers were paired with killer suede heels and the matching wrap-style jacket. She further cinched her silhouette with a raffia belt.

5/ 5 Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie epitomised summer style when she joined forces with Prince Albert of Monaco at the Thirty Six For Coral – an art exhibition and auction dedicated to coral reef conservation. The royal looked lovely in a halterneck sun dress covered in blue flowers. The 'Orchid Blues Midi Dress' by Rebecca Vallance was paired with peep-toe heeled mules, and her brunette hair was pulled back off her face.

