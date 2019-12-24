﻿
20 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch Christmas Special: 2019's most glamorous regal outfits

The 20 best royal looks of the year

1/20
Duchess Kate's Christmas Day outfits: Every single look so far
1/20

Merry Christmas to all you royal style watchers! It's been a fabulous year for regal fashion with all our favourite royal ladies treating us to so many stylish looks. We hardly know where to begin. From the UK's Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Sussex and the seriously chic Lady Kitty Spencer to Europe's elegant royals like Queen Letizia, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia, these famous ladies certainly know how to dress for an occasion.

 

Let's kick things off with one of our top looks of the year… Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's incredible blush pink fairy-tale gown. In the words of Chandler from Friends, could she BE any more of a Princess? Victoria's gorgeous dress was by Selam Fessahaye and we adored the whole look – the pretty layering, flattering belt tie and matching earrings. Victoria wore the gown to the Polar Music Prize 2019 Awards Ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm.

 

Ready for some more top looks of 2019? Here they come…

kate middleton gown
2/20

The Duchess of Cambridge more than wowed in October at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner in Pakistan. The royal stunned in a forest green sequinned gown by Jenny Packham.

kitty spencer
3/20

We adored Lady Kitty Spencer's elegant golden gown by the designer Alberta Ferretti. She looked like the most glamorous real-life Oscar! The niece of the late Princess Diana wore the sleek dress to the Walpole British Luxury Awards 2019 at The Dorchester.

princess mary
4/20

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was so glamorous in this beautiful blue gown, which fell in the most flattering shape and features cut-out shoulder detailing and a fabulous train. Mary wore the dress for a gala dinner in Texas

madeleine lilac
5/20

Princess Madeleine of Sweden looked so beautiful in her elegant lilac gown by Isa Sjostedt in December - that sheer top section was divine with the floral bodice and skirt. The royal attended the Novel Prize winner's dinner along with the Swedish royal family.

 

amelia windsor
6/20

Lady Amelia Windsor was mesmerising in her Philosophy Official blush pink gown at The Fashion Awards in December in London. The model shared a photo of her dress on her Instagram page, revealing that the piece was made from recycled tulle from previous collections.

charlene green
7/20

We adored Princess Charlene's vibrant green at the Red Cross Gala in August. The Monaco royal certainly stood out in this vivid Marchesa Notte design, which featured an elegant cape and cut-out detail at the neckline. Charlene completed her look with her stunning Repossi drop earrings.

letizia bodice
8/20

Queen Letizia wowed in a fabulous feathered outfit by The 2nd Skin Co. in October. She teamed the glam bodice with Magrit heels and De Grisogono earrings for the XVIII Princess of Asturias Awards Concert in Oviedo.

kate pink dress
9/20

Duchess Kate looked sensational in her beautiful pink and white Gucci gown with velvet belt at the V&A Museum in February. The wife of Prince William accessorised with silver heels and a burgundy clutch.

meghan markle
10/20

The Duchess of Sussex showed us how to carry off leather in October when she donned this sassy red skirt by Boss for a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle. The wife of Prince Harry teamed the skirt with a crew-neck top by Joseph.

sofia blue dress
11/20

Our favourite looks of the year is definitely from the beautiful Princess Sofia of Sweden who floored us in this amazing off-the-shoulder aquamarine gown with coordinating earrings and tiara. The royal's tiara was the same piece she wore for her wedding to the dashing Prince Carl Philip in 2015, but the headpiece was updated with new blue stones.

kate trooping
12/20

Duchess Kate nailed summer style at Trooping the Colour 2019in her beautiful lemon Alexander McQueen coat dress with matching Phillip Treacy hat. Those Bahrein pearl drop earrings were pretty fabulous too.

 

charlotte casiraghi
13/20

Charlotte Casiraghi turned heads on the red carpet style in May when she stepped out in this cure white, one-shouldered mini dress by Saint Laurent at the Cannes Film Festival.

princess sofia
14/20

Princess Sofia stepped out in yet another amazing gown in November – who knew green leopard print could look so chic? The royal joined her husband Prince Carl Philip for an official dinner at Stockholm's Royal Palace and wowed us all in this trendy number.

letizia red
15/20

Queen Letizia wore this absolutely gorgeous red dress to Madrid's National Sports Awards in Madrid in 2019. We just loved the frill detail at the waist and her matching bag and heels.

 

alexandra
16/20

One of our fave dresses of ALL time! Princess Alexandra totally nailed the theme of Monaco's Rose Ball in April: glamour and bold colours of the Mediterranean Riviera. Her multi-coloured sequinned dress was pure style.

marie wedding
17/20

Monaco's Marie Chevallier married Louis Dicruet this year and the bride looked stunning in a floor-length gown, which had been created by her sister-in-law Pauline Ducruet. The dress featured delicate Chantilly lace which took 300 hours to embroider.

queen rania
18/20

Queen Rania of Joran brought all the cheer in this gorgeous bright outfit. The royal teamed a pink jumper with coral pencil-skirt and neon heels at the 23rd annual Jordan River Designs handicrafts exhibition.

princess mary
19/20

We adored Crown Princess Mary's ivory midi dress from Maria Fekih, which she wore for a Reception at the Ambassador's Residence in Tokyo in October. Her frock cost £2550 and featured beautiful tulle square-shaped cap sleeves adorned with glittery gold polka dots.

maxima blue dress
20/20

The Netherlands' Queen Maxima looked amazing in her light blue patterned gown with coordinating blue jewelled necklace at a gala dinner this year.

