Merry Christmas to all you royal style watchers! It's been a fabulous year for regal fashion with all our favourite royal ladies treating us to so many stylish looks. We hardly know where to begin. From the UK's Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Sussex and the seriously chic Lady Kitty Spencer to Europe's elegant royals like Queen Letizia, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia, these famous ladies certainly know how to dress for an occasion.
Let's kick things off with one of our top looks of the year… Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's incredible blush pink fairy-tale gown. In the words of Chandler from Friends, could she BE any more of a Princess? Victoria's gorgeous dress was by Selam Fessahaye and we adored the whole look – the pretty layering, flattering belt tie and matching earrings. Victoria wore the gown to the Polar Music Prize 2019 Awards Ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm.
Ready for some more top looks of 2019? Here they come…