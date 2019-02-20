The 5 denim trends you're going to be wearing this spring In partnership with Primark

If ever there was a year that you might push those staple skinny jeans to the back of the wardrobe, it's 2019. Spring's fresh crop of denim pieces could be tempting enough to have you taking a skinny jean sabbatical, no matter how welded you think you are to your favourite pair. So what are the denim styles you need to know about this year? Consider these five trends the easiest way to refresh your wardrobe for spring…

Coloured denim

It's been skirting around for a while, but denim in all shades of the rainbow has officially landed. Why not switch up your dark denim hues or mid-washes for some cooler colour? Putty pink is a smart choice for spring that'll see you through to summer – wear with white or a contrasting pink – or opt for a pair in animal print; yes, we're talking leopard, zebra and even cow print, oh my.

Co-ords

A corduroy co-ord was du jour for 2018, and 2019 welcomes in the year of the denim co-ord. You can go for a vintage wash jean and matching jacket or try something new with a pinstripe like Primark's jacket and skirt pair, pattern or embroidered detail or even a jacket and denim skirt in the same blue wash. Just make sure it's matching.

Boiler suit

The boiler suit is already a bona fide street style hit thanks to its easy, effortless style and this workwear wonder is elevating itself to a new status – an everyday staple. For spring, the style is straight-legged and a darker wash (definitely no flares or bootcut – Primark's £20 version is spot on) and roll up the hem for added edge. Keep things minimal and modern with white trainers, a chunky heeled boot or naked heels.

Mom style

It's the cut that's as common as the skinny, but 'mom' style jeans – think a high waist, loose leg – have a new counterpart; mom style denim jackets, skirts and shirts. Jackets are oversized, skirts are high-waisted and the ideal wash to fit with this style? Mid. Primark's new denim collection has this look nailed. Welcome to the '90s.

The details

Just because your go-to cut is skinny, doesn't mean you can't embrace this spring's denim trends with a few delicate details. The ones to know? A raw hem (lightly frayed will do) and the button-up (also known as the button front); a raw hem will give any look a laissez-fair vibe – especially when sitting above a boot - while a button front is spot on for a retro feel. Tuck in your tops to show off those buttons.

