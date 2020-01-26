Dancing on Ice: why did Caprice and Hamish split? All we know so far Caprice is set to return to the ice on Sunday evening

Dancing on Ice star Caprice Bourret was absent from Sunday night's show, with presenter Holly Willoughby announcing that the star had "parted ways" from pro skater Hamish Gaman. It has since been revealed that Caprice will be coming back to the show this week with professional skater Oscar Peter. Oscar is a three-times Swiss national champion skater, and the pair have been seen practicing their routine ahead of the upcoming show. The 48-year-old model shared a short boomerang on social media on Thursday, which showed her pirouetting on the ice. She captioned it: "5am start spinning into the morning with a bang #letsdothis hope everyone has a great day."

Watch Caprice dance with new partner Oscar

Caprice has split with skating partner Hamish

Why did Caprice and Hamish split?

This is the question on everyone's lips, with the exact reason between Caprice and Hamish's sudden split still uncertain. Fans are still hoping to discover the reason behind the end of their working relationship, which will no doubt be addressed on Sunday night's show. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Does anyone actually know what happened with Caprice and Hamish? That was the oddest announcement ever." Another wrote: "You can't just say Caprice and Hamish have parted ways but you hope she'll be back next week. What does that mean!! Has she had a diva strop and said she doesn't want to dance with him or what? Clear up the confusion please." A third remarked: "Want to know what happened between Caprice and Hamish. Come on ITV, spill the tea."

Caprice and Hamish's split reveal

On Sunday's show, Holly broke the news live on air, saying: "Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week." On Monday, ITV confirmed to HELLO! that Caprice would continue in the competition.

Caprice's new partner Oscar

While Caprice and Oscar haven't been seen together on TV yet, it sounds like they are getting on like a house on fire. On Wednesday, the model broke her silence surrounding the skating drama after a fan on Twitter asked if she could reveal who she'd be skating with on Sunday. She replied: "Oscar Peter, he's amazing." Another Twitter user also shared a video of Oscar performing on an ice rink, and said: "Could this be the new partner for @CapriceBourret_ If so I've so complaints I (and #BlackTwitterMovement) am definitely be here for it." Caprice replied, writing: "It certainly is and he is amazing."

