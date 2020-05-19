Alexandra Hollywood, ex-wife of Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood, has recently shared a sweet snap of herself and son Josh, 18, on a dog walk while isolating together. The mum-of-one, who announced her split from the TV baker for the second time in 2017, shared the picture to her Instagram and wrote a caption explaining how spending time with her son was an 'upside' to the coronavirus lockdown.

She wrote: "There are some upsides to this lockdown - I look forward to my daily dog walk with Josh & Rufus. The walk is an adventure and a chance to wander without seeing a soul - our world has shrunk down to our house & garden now, so we have time to stretch our legs to chat and laugh at our daft Labrador half-heartedly chasing rabbits and to make lovely plans to look forward to when this awful time is over…"

Alexandra Hollywood shared this sweet snap of her and son Josh

Alexandra's sweet sentiments were echoed by her followers, who took to the comments underneath. One user wrote: "That is so nice having those walks with your son. Quality time with your kids is priceless," while another agreed, commenting: "Agreed Alex. I'm just back from a long walk with my cocker spaniel and almost 16 year old son. Lots of chat which is lovely x."

Paul and Alexandra were married for 20 years

And it seems that the family have been making the most of their time in lockdown, with Alexandra, who is a culinary master herself, encouraging Josh to follow in his parents' footsteps and get into baking! "Wooohooo! Check these out! I got my Teen baking my super easy ciabattas today for #bakebecauseyoucan @bbccin @comicrelief we've just donated to #thebignightinappeal... so get baking, go online and do your thing! Josh is pretty chuffed with his effort and so am I," she wrote.

In 2013, Paul, 53, had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star, Marcela Valladolid, but reconciled with his wife shortly afterwards. The couple then announced their split once again in 2017 after 20 years of marriage. Alexandra previously revealed she stayed with her husband for the sake of their son. Speaking about her decision, the mother-of-one confessed: "I stand by that decision. I believed in my marriage, I wanted to make it work." Despite the split almost two years ago, Alexandra confessed the divorce is still painful. "I'm not going to lie and say it hasn't been difficult, but I'm not broken," she explained. "Divorce hurts. I was married for 20 years. But you keep going."

