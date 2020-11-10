Vernon Kay is one of the famous faces taking part in this year's I'm a Celebrity - much to the delight of his fans! And ahead of his highly anticipated appearance, the 46-year-old revealed the touching reason he's taking part in the new series, which is being filmed in Wales.

"I am doing it for my daughters, Phoebe and Amber," he explained. "It's a show they watch on a regular basis and they get behind the people in the camp. I think the fact I am involved in it will make it even more fun for them!

MORE: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay enjoy romantic day out for special cause

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the stars taking part in this year's I'm A Celebrity

"And now it is approaching, they are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved."

MORE: Tess Daly shares loved-up selfie with Vernon Kay after being whisked to Cannes

SEE: I'm a Celebrity's full official line-up revealed

Vernon, who has been married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly since September 2003, is a doting father to two daughters – Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber. The family live in a beautiful home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, and in recent months, fans have been given a glimpse of their private life on social media during lockdown.

After news of Vernon's involvement in I'm A Celebrity was confirmed, Tess took to Instagram to pay tribute. "Ahh so the news is out. Vernon is doing @imacelebrity!" she said. "For years we have watched this show together, cheering the campmates on, laughing at the genius Geordie duo @antanddec and celebrating the King and Queens of the jungle."

Vernon shares two daughters with wife Tess Daly

She added: "This year we'll be watching Vern take part. He is over the moon to be on the show, red gilet an' all. Good luck Vern!! #imaceleb."

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, I'm a Celebrity will be taking part at Gwrych Castle in Conwy Wales, rather than Australia as usual.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.