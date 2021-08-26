Miss Scarlet and the Duke gives fans with major season two update Are you looking forward to more episodes of the murder mystery series?

Good news, Miss Scarlet and the Duke fans! Filming for the Masterpiece murder mystery drama's much-anticipated second season is officially underway.

MORE: Downton Abbey sends fans wild with major sequel news

The official Masterpiece PBS Twitter account announced the exciting update with a new teaser photo of Peaky Blinders actress Kate Phillips and Jamestown's Stuart Martin back in costume as the titular characters. See it below!

"Everybody's favorite Mystery! solving, will-they-won't-they, duo is back on the case and back in production! Here's your first look at Season 2 of #MissScarletPBS," they captioned the post, which fans quickly flocked to.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Miss Scarlet and the Duke?

"OMG YESS!!!!!" one said, while another added: "Eeeek!!! I love this show!" A third wrote: "Can't wait - adore this show and the banter between Eliza and William."

MORE: 7 period dramas to watch if you love Downton Abbey

MORE: Sanditon season two: everything we know so far

What's more, the show's bosses have also shared with fans when they can expect the new episodes to hit screens. While production has only just kicked off in Belgrade, Serbia, viewers will be able to settle down to watch the new season in 2022.

PBS released a first look photo of season two to mark the beginning of filming

"The story continues with Scarlet, the first female detective of London, attempting to expand her private firm with the help of her childhood friend, professional colleague, and potential love interest Duke," the official statement from PBS read, while former The Crown star Kate teased that season two is set to be "richer and more playful than ever."

"It's like no time has passed at all. We've slipped right back into the same old Duke and Eliza dynamic," she added.

MORE: New look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer

Earlier this year, series creator and writer Rachael New opened up about how Eliza and the Duke's will-they-won't-they-romance will progress in the new season, telling Indie Wire: "I'm a romantic at heart. I'd like to think they're in love with each other… but [Eliza] is not ready to settle down. She'd make a terrible wife!"

The former Grantchester writer has since remained tight-lipped on details, but when season two was commissioned in April, she did hint that the slow burn romance might be speeding up slightly, telling the press in a statement: "I have so much in store for Duke, Eliza and her crew. With even more action, adventure and of course a nice big dollop of romance, it's going to be a cracking season."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.