How much does Simon Cowell make from America's Got Talent? Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel also appear on the All Stars spin-off

A new series of America's Got Talent: All Stars is well underway and fans have already seen some incredible acts take to the stage to show off their talent. And viewers also love getting reacquainted with the beloved judges including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Music mogul Simon is the big boss of the Got Talent franchise - but how much does he get paid to be on America's Got Talent? Here's what we know.

As mentioned, Simon is the boss on the show so it's perhaps unsurprising that he earns the most. In 2022, Celebrity Net Worth reported that he makes around $95 million for his appearance on AGT, which is an increase from 2021 when it was reported he earned around $45 million.

Simon, Heidi, Howie and host Terry Crewes on America's Got Talent: All Stars

Simon has been in the business a long time and not only does he lead AGT he's also the boss at record label Syco Entertainment which comes under Sony, plus he's also the boss of the original Got Talent show, Britain's Got Talent.

The other judges also earn healthy salaries from AGT. It may not be as high as Simon's but supermodel Heidi Klum earns around $3 million per season while Howie makes around $1.75 million per season, according to The Cinemaholic.

The music mogul has a net worth of around $600 million

Meanwhile, America's Got Talent: All Stars aired its most recent episode on Monday evening ahead of the upcoming finals. Singer Kodi Lee sparked the biggest reaction from the judges with his rendition of Calum Scott's Biblical.

Simon told the piano-playing singer, who was voted straight to the finals: "Kodi you're one of these artists that are always going to be amazing. Your performances are always going to be mesmerizing. You define what an All-Star is."

