GMA's Michael Strahan pictured with new co-host linked to rival network

The ABC host has been reporting on King Charles' coronation in London

Michael Strahan has been spending the last few days in the UK, reporting on the historical coronation of King Charles III.

What's more, the Good Morning America anchor has enjoyed co-hosting the royal coverage with another familiar face from ABC - someone he doesn't work with on a daily basis.

Michael was joined by Deborah Roberts during the coronation weekend, with the pair reporting on the live events for the network.

VIDEO: All you need to know about Michael Strahan's personal life

Deborah even flew out to London with her good friend from rival network NBC, Savannah Guthrie, who works alongside her husband, Al Roker on the Today Show.

It's safe to say that Deborah and Michael enjoyed every moment of covering the coronation too. Deborah shared a photo of the pair together on social media, alongside the caption: "What a day. Historic moment. The British monarchy is at a turning point. And what an honor to report from Westminster Abbey with @michaelstrahan and the @abcnews team. @byqueenvic @robertdjobson."

MORE: Michael Strahan to face major change in family involving his daughter

MORE: Michael Strahan shares candid BTS moment that has everyone laughing

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Michael and you were awesome," while another remarked: "Great coverage for ABC Michael and Deborah!" A third added: "You both did a great job."

It's been a busy time for Michael, whose month has been full of celebrations so far. His youngest daughters, twins Isabella and Sophia, 18, are both gearing up to leave home later this year to attend college, having both found out they had secured places at their chosen universities.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts receive disappointing news?

MORE: Michael Strahan celebrates Good Morning America family member as they make move away from show

Isabella has earned herself a place at the University of South California and she was inundated with support on Instagram after revealing the news. Not only that, but it appears her sister is also moving away from home. A friend commented on Isabella's news and added a congratulatory message to Sophia, revealing Michael's daughter was headed for Duke University in North Carolina.

© Ida Mae Astute Michael Strahan is a co-host on GMA alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

Michael is also a proud dad to his other grown children Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita who he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins. He was married to her between 1992 and 1996 and maintains a good relationship with her.

SEE: GMA's Ginger Zee wows in midriff flashing vest as she celebrates exciting personal news

MORE: Inside Michael Strahan’s public fall out with former co-star Kelly Ripa

The TV personality went on to welcome his twin daughters from his seven year marriage to Jean Muggli. Michael is also a loving stepfather to son Dorian, who is Wanda's oldest child.

© Getty Images Michael Strahan on GMA

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.