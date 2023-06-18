Today's Savannah Guthrie reacts to new change on show involving much-loved co-stars including Hoda Kotb - fans comment

The Today Show is watched by millions of viewers each weekday morning and it's gearing up for something big - involving the much-loved anchors on the show.

Savannah Guthrie took to Instagram this weekend to react to a new video that had been shared by the NBC daytime show, involving her and her colleagues, including Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer - which can be viewed below.

The team had released a special summer commercial, showing the anchors acting out a scene in a make-shift park outside in the Plaza, as they got into the summer spirit.

This was to promote the summer season on Today, which will be watched by even more viewers come the school holidays, as families enjoy viewing it while at home together. "Let's go! Today summer show," Savannah wrote alongside the footage.

Comments from fans soon flooded in, with one writing: "I wake up to this show, I can't wait," one wrote, while another wrote: "Love this, you bring the sunshine!" A third added: "I can't wait!!"

Savannah and Hoda are the main co-anchors on the Today Show, and very much enjoy working together.

The pair are both working moms and previously told HELLO! that they find it nice being able to relate to each other and help make each other feel less guilty about getting the work-life balance right when going through a difficult day.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping last year, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Savannah recently marked 12 years working on Today, while away on assignment in Paris. The star often travels for work, and recently spent time in London to report on King Charles' coronation for NBC.

Hoda, meanwhile, held the fort in the studio in New York City. The duo have been working together since 2017, when Hoda joined as a co-anchor alongside Savannah following the firing of Matt Lauer.

Savannah was incredibly grateful for Hoda stepping into the role during what had been a very difficult time for her and the entire show. During a chat about the show at The Paley Center in NYC last year, Savannah opened up about the moment Hoda replaced her former colleague Matt.

She said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

