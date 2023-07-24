Jon Kay returns to BBC Breakfast after two-week absence amid recent presenter shake-up

Jon Kay returned to the BBC Breakfast sofa on Monday morning following a two-week absence from the show.

The journalist, who hosts the programme alongside Sally Nugent from Monday to Wednesday, took a break from work earlier this month to spend some time with his family.

Announcing the news on social media at the time, the 53-year-old wrote: "Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning. Back on the red sofa with my BBC Breakfast family in Salford in two weeks' time."

© BBC Jon returned to BBC Breakfast on Monday

During his time off, Jon enjoyed a trip to Corsica in the Mediterranean. He shared a photo from his holiday on his Instagram Story ahead of his return to work that showed the star grinning from ear to ear while donning a tropical printed shirt.

He simply captioned the snap: "Saturday".

© @jonkay01/Instagram Jon enjoyed a trip to Corsica during his time off

In the following post, he shared a video that showed the journalist braving the windy conditions on his walk through Media City in Salford, which is where BBC Breakfast is filmed. The caption read: "Sunday".

Jon isn't the only BBC Breakfast star who has been away from the programme in recent weeks. Charlie Stayt was missing from the red sofa last week, leaving his usual co-host Naga Munchetty to host the show alongside relief presenter Ben Thompson.

The pair normally front the current affairs programme together from Thursday to Saturday each week and have done since Naga joined the presenter line-up back in 2014.

© BBC Ben Thompson stood in for Charlie Stayt last week

The host shake-up is just one of the changes made to the show last week. On Thursday, Naga and Ben encouraged viewers to switch channels if they wanted to continue watching BBC Breakfast. The show was moved to BBC Two halfway through the three-hour programme to make way for coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Ben explained: "You've been watching Breakfast on BBC One. Now, we are going to leave you here on BBC One because coming up next is live coverage of the Women's World Cup in New Zealand."

© BBC Charlie Stayt was away from the show last week

Naga added: "If you want to stay with us, you can turn over to BBC Two. We're going to be on there until 9 o'clock."

Another popular presenter that has been absent from BBC Breakfast recently is business presenter Nina Warhurst, who bid farewell to her colleagues at the end of June before going on to welcome her third baby with her husband Ted.

© BBC Breakfast Nina and her husband Ted welcomed their third baby

The couple's new arrival was announced on BBC Breakfast on 3 July, with Sally and Jon revealing that their co-star had welcomed a "healthy baby girl" whose name was yet to be decided.

WATCH: Jon Kay and Sally Nugent reveal Nina Warhurst has welcomed third baby

Nina and Ted, who wed in 2014, are already doting parents to two boys: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.