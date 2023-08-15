AGT’s Sofia Vergara welcomes new family member amid divorce from ex Joe Manganiello

In a touching display of strength amidst personal challenges, Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to introduce her fans to a delightful new addition to her family.

The Colombian beauty, best known for her role in Modern Family, shared an endearing snapshot of her cradling a small dog during a "summer night" in her Los Angeles backyard, surrounded by friends.

This tender image paints a picture of Sofia finding solace with a new furry companion. This fresh start for Sofia comes after news surfaced about her parting ways with her senior dog, Bubbles, a 10-year-old Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix, whom she has now entrusted to her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Joe Manganiello.

The playful banter between Sofia and Joe on social media over who Bubbles favored more often had fans entertained.

The couple, who had been a much-loved Hollywood duo since their marriage in 2015, shocked fans with an announcement of their separation on July 17.

While the two haven't welcomed children together (Sofia’s son, Manolo, is from a previous relationship), the question that's captured public curiosity is, "Who gets Bubbles?"

The complexity of pet custody in California has seen a shift recently. Before 2019, pets were primarily treated as property during divorce settlements.

However, with the recent legal changes, the welfare and best interests of pets can be considered, shifting the dynamics of pet custody. Given their shared affection for Bubbles, this could be a significant point of consideration for Sofia and Joe.

Sofia had once light-heartedly mentioned on the Ellen Show about Bubbles' clear preference for Joe over her. "It's not funny - it's horrible," she playfully lamented about how the pooch took over her bed, sharing it with Joe.

Ellen DeGeneres chimed in with her experience, saying her three dogs preferred her wife, Portia, over her. In the show, Sofia also shared her thoughts on adopting another dog but feared the new pet might fall for Joe's charms as well.

The recent split was not entirely unexpected, with close sources suggesting the couple had been drifting apart for some time. This was evident when Joe's recent birthday post for Sofia lacked the warmth of their earlier interactions, causing fans to speculate about the state of their relationship.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple had been focusing on their careers and personal projects. Sofia has been engrossed in launching her beauty brand, 'toty'. Interestingly, despite their personal challenges, a framed photo of the couple was still spotted in Sofia’s home during an event she hosted.