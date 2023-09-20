Robin Roberts makes career announcement in wake of return to GMA - 'Incredibly grateful'

Only days after making a welcomed return to GMA following her magical wedding to Amber Laign, Robin Roberts delivered some huge news.

On Tuesday, after hosting the morning show alongside Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, it was revealed that Robin had something else in the works.

The adored host shared an article from Variety on Instagram, detailing her latest career move.

WATCH: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign play the newly-weds game

It revealed that Robin will lead a new ABC News Studios production unit which will produce nonfiction specials, documentaries and series for the networks, Hulu and Disney+.

Robin, 62, expressed her joy at the opportunity with her caption on social media which read: "Incredibly grateful for the creation of this unit. My wonderful team and I are looking forward to sharing new and compelling stories with you in a wide range of formats."

The TV host also teased intriguing topics in an email to Variety which said: "We'll also explore genres people might not expect from me."

Robin's fans are excited for what is to come and commented: "Wow congrats this is so cool," and, "I don’t think there is a more engaging and more capable person to take on this role than Robin Roberts."

Executive producer of Robin’s unit, Jonathan Blakely also spoke about the opportunity to Variety when he added: "It could include everything from pop culture to true crime, and some things that might surprise some people that will come from Robin.”

© Getty Images Robin's career news is huge for the star

The news comes at a life-changing time for Robin - who also leads Rock’n Robin Productions, a unit that launched in 2014.

She only returned to her hosting gig on GMA on Monday, following a mini-break during which she married her long time partner, Amber Laign, after 18 years together.

© Instagram/GMA Robin recently married Amber Laign

They made their relationship official at their home in Connecticut where her GMA family, including Michael, George, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee, witnessed their big day.

Her return to the hot seat was welcomed as she had been absent since August 30. Lindsey Davis remarked on her post-wedding and honeymoon glow and George gave her some "wedding ring etiquette" as Robin asked why nobody had told her how wonderful it was to be married.

© Raymond Hall Robin says fans can expect the unexpected when it comes to her new gig

Robin began contributing to Good Morning America in 1995 and was named co-anchor in May 2005.

Her first project under the new arrangement will be a special edition of 20/20 on September 24 at 10pm when Kerry Washington will open up to Robin in an in-depth interview entitled: Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.