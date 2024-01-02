BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay reveals 'big' change to show in permanent schedule shake-up

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay has revealed that the show is set to undergo a "big" schedule change from Tuesday morning.

Taking to X, the presenter, who hosts the show alongside Sally Nugent, told his followers that the programme will have a longer running time, airing 15 minutes longer until 9.30am. After the show has ended, BBC One will broadcast Morning Live, which has also been extended.

"It's a big week for the #BBCBreakfast team," Jon wrote. "From now on, the programme will be 15 minutes longer Mon-Fri. Then at 0930 our friends and neighbours @BBCMorningLive take over - and their show has been extended, too! The UK's two biggest morning shows just got BIGGER!"

© Danny Lawson - PA Images BBC Breakfast will air from 6am until 9.30am

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement over the change, with one person writing: "Can't wait and happy new year to you all," while another added: "Great news".

As well as extended episodes, Morning Live will also welcome Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley as permanent presenters, who will host alongside Gethin Jones every Monday to Wednesday. Viewers can also expect to see guest presenters Sara Cox, Kimberley Walsh, Gaby Roslin and Rav Wilding regularly co-host the programme.

© BBC Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley are now permanent presenters on Morning Live

BBC Breakfast viewers can also look forward to the return of business presenter Nina Warhurst, who will be back on our screens following the end of her maternity leave.

Taking to Instagram in December, Nina revealed that she would be returning to the show in the New Year.

© Nina Warhurst/X Nina Warhurst will return to BBC Breakfast in the New Year

"Back @bbcbreakfast this week, preparing for my return to work," wrote the mum-of-three, sharing several snaps from backstage the show, where she was joined by her baby girl, Nancy.

"I brought my little pal, who seemed to lap up all the attention, she must get that from @fedbyted1. A few more bits in my locker that reminded me how gorgeous our audience is. Including a novel from a bookseller because I’d mentioned on-air that I was after a good read. And a postcard from Margate because I'd talked about my love for the 2p slotties."

Sharing her slight apprehension about returning to work after having her baby, Nina continued: "So many conflicting emotions for any parent returning to work after a new addition. I'll miss her, but I get to go back to a team and a programme I really love and care about. Merry Christmas and see you in the new year."

Nina's followers were quick to share their support for the star, with one person writing: "Missed you and you look great. Big step back to work... you'll be fantastic!!!"

A second fan added: "Good luck Nina! Great to see you back and I’m sure you can manage the working juggle!"

© Instagram Nina and Ted welcomed Nancy in the summer

Nina welcomed her third baby in the summer, with Nancy's arrival announced on BBC Breakfast back in July. Watch the sweet moment in the video below.

WATCH: Sally and Jon announce Nancy's arrival on BBC Breakfast

Nancy is Nina's third baby with her husband, Ted. The couple, who wed in 2014, also share two boys: Digby, who was born in 2016, and Michael, who arrived in 2018.