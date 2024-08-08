Strictly Come Dancing reveals sitcom star as ninth celebrity contestant in 2024 line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed its ninth celebrity contestant taking part in the upcoming series – it's actress Sarah Hadland!

Viewers will recognise Sarah for her role as Stevie in the BBC sitcom Miranda, in which she starred alongside Miranda Hart from 2009 to 2015. She's also known for playing Trish in ITV's comedy series, The Job Lot.

© BBC Sarah Hadland has joined the 2024 line-up

Sarah, who began her career with supporting roles in Bad Girls and The Bill, has featured in a wide range of major TV shows and films over the years, including Horrible Histories, Inside No. 9, Murder, They Hope and the James Bond film, Quantum of Solace.

She's also a star of the stage, having appeared in productions of Noises Off on the West End, and Cats and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.

© Theo Whiteman Sarah appears in the BBC comedy, Murder, They Hope

Following the news, which was announced on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday, Sarah said in a statement: "I cannot believe I am part of Strictly! I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year.

"I'm so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!" added the 53-year-old.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's most amazing perfect 40 dances

Sarah joins actor Shayne Ward, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, TOWIE's Pete Wicks, rockstar Toyah Willcox, Morning Live's Dr Punam Krishan, opera star Wynne Evans, JLS's JB Gill and comedian Chris McCausland in the 2024 line-up.

Chris, who will make history as the show's first blind contestant, said in a statement: "If anybody out there is thinking - How the hell is he going to do that? - then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing," he said in a statement. "I don't dance, I haven't danced, I can't dance, I can't see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don't answer that...!"

Meanwhile, Tasha is hoping to represent the deaf community with her appearance. "Pinch me, I can't believe I'm going to be on Strictly Come Dancing!" said the model. "I've been watching the show since I was little – it's a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true. I know it's going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dancefloor."

© Getty Love Island's Tasha Ghouri is taking part in the 2024 show

Strictly returns to screens in the autumn, with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman back at the helm as hosts. Meanwhile, Shirley Ballas will head up the judging panel, featuring Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.