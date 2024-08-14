Michael Strahan left 'blushing' over on-air exchange on GMA

We all love a good flirt-mance, and Michael Strahan certainly was on the receiving end of one on the latest iteration of Good Morning America!

The morning news show welcomed Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and actress Garcelle Beauvais on the show, and she decided to throw a curveball to the TV star.

Watch Michael and Garcelle's hilarious exchange below that left the former "blushing," and even got a rise out of his co-anchor George Stephanopoulos…

Michael Strahan's flirtatious exchange on Good Morning America

The moment was shared on their Instagram page as well, amid Garcelle discussing some of her ill-timed escapades with dating apps and her relationships, and fans quickly began to ship the two as a couple and many commented on the adorable exchange.

One wrote: "Is it just me or do they make a striking couple!!! Can someone play Cupid please!!!!" with another adding: "They would look great together," and a third saying: "Michael was speechless this morning!!! The blushing tickled me!!"

© Good Morning America A glimpse of Michael's reaction to Garcelle's comments

Last week as well, George got a dig in at his co-anchor about his love life while presenting a segment on the show about couples opting to have guests at their wedding pay to attend.

Before the story began, George confidently leaned back and started off with: "Michael is paying close attention to our next story. It's our GMA cover story on how couples are cutting costs on their wedding by selling tickets to the wedding."

© Getty Images "You ever seen a Black man blush before? Because this is what it looks like."

Crew members in the studio and Linsey Davis, who was subbing in for Robin Roberts that day, began giggling as well as B-roll played and Michael turned to George, unable to contain his own laughing fit. "Explain it all, Erielle," George said, turning the attention over to their correspondent Erielle Reshef, who quipped back: "I'm staying out of that one, I don't know what that is!"

Michael has been married twice before, although we assume he didn't ask his guests then to pay for either wedding. He was married to Wanda Hutchins from 1992-1996, with whom he welcomed children Tanita and Michael Jr.

© Instagram The GMA anchor has been married twice before and is a dad-of-four

From 1999 to 2007, he was married to Jean Muggli, and welcomed twin daughters Isabella and Sophia with his ex-wife. Between 2009-2014, he was engaged to Nicole Mitchell, Eddie Murphy's ex-wife. But since 2016, he has been dating Kayla Quick, who has forged a close relationship with Michael's daughters and supported Isabella through her cancer journey.

Garcelle, for her part, has also been married twice before, first to producer Daniel Saunders. They tied the knot in 1991 but were divorced by 2000, welcoming a son together, Oliver, the year they got married.

© Getty Images He is currently dating Kayla Quick

In 2001, the Real Housewives star then married Mike Nilon, a talent agent with CAA, and they welcomed twin sons Jax and Jaid in 2007. However, she filed for divorce from him in 2010 when he revealed he had been having an affair for years, and it was finalized by 2011.