Jon Kay addresses BBC Breakfast absence with rare glimpse at life away from show

Jon Kay returned to BBC Breakfast on Monday, joining his co-host Sally Nugent on the red sofa after two weeks off.

The journalist, who presents the show from Monday to Wednesday each week, enjoyed some well-deserved annual leave in August, with Ben Thompson stepping in to host the programme in Jon's absence.

Ahead of his return on Monday, Jon shared a glimpse of his holiday in France on social media. Alongside a video of the star walking around a maze, the 54-year-old penned in the caption: "Heading home after a couple of weeks in France. Hopefully I'll manage to find the BBC Breakfast studio.

"This was a 'maize maze' on a Dordogne campsite. Took us much longer than we expected. And we didn't *quite* finish. Hope you've also had an a-maze-ing summer. See you Monday," he wrote, attaching Bonnie Tyler's 1977 song, 'Lost in France' to the audio of his post.

It's safe to say fans were looking forward to having Jon back on their screens, with one person writing in the comments section: "Looking forward to seeing you next week hope you had an amazing time," while another added: "Hope you have had a lovely holiday, you look lost in this video Jon it will be nice to have you back on the red sofa, safe travels home."

© BBC/James Stack Jon Kay returned to BBC Breakfast after two weeks

Jon has been a familiar face on our TV screens for decades, having started his career as a reporter in the 1990s. After a stint at BBC Radio Bristol, Jon eventually joined BBC News as a correspondent and presenter.

© James Stack Jon has been a regular face on the BBC for decades

In July 2022, the BBC announced that Jon had joined the line-up of main BBC Breakfast presenters, taking over from Dan Walker following his move to Channel 5. When he's not on our screens, Jon can be heard on BBC Radio 4's weekend show, Saturday Live.

Away from the programme, Jon is married to former BBC News reporter and presenter Francesca Kasteliz. The couple share three children.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Jon co-hosts BBC Breakfast with Sally Nugent from Monday to Wednesday

While Jon tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, he sometimes shares snaps of their adorable 14-year-old Cocker Spaniel.

Back in January 2021, Jon shared a rare glimpse into his working-from-home set-up. "Filing a radio report while contending with kids shouting, wife on the phone, washing machine whirring, doorbell ringing, postman delivering, dog barking, builders banging, school playground next door," he wrote on social media.