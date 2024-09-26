Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils surprising new look in exciting career update – and it's worlds away from her usual appearance

Rose Ayling-Ellis is guest-starring in the BBC's new detective comedy Ludwig – and it's safe to say her character's appearance is worlds away from the actress's usual look.

The former EastEnders star appears in episode five of the police series, which stars David Mitchell as reclusive puzzle-setter John 'Ludwig' Taylor who takes over his twin brother's identity after he mysteriously disappears.

WATCH: David Mitchell stars in Ludwig

The 29-year-old, who portrays Ms Freya Chordwell, took to Instagram with some behind-the-scenes snaps from filming. The images show Rose's character donning a long floral dress, paired with a blue tweed blazer.

In the caption, Rose couldn't help but point out the difference between her style and that of her on-screen counterpart. "Never did I imagine I would find myself wearing something similar to what my teachers used to wear," she penned, alongside a laughing face emoji. "Enjoy seeing me make a small appearance in Ludwig; all episodes are now available on iPlayer."

Fans were quick to comment on the difference in Rose's appearance. One person wrote: "Gorgeous girlie no matter what you are wearing. Very different look for sure ... such a professional. Can't wait to see this," while another added: "Thank you for the reminder. How amazing you look in the transformations your roles require. It shows how talented and content you are!"

For those yet to watch the drama, it follows puzzle setter John, whose quiet, solitary life is upended after his identical twin brother James mysteriously disappears. After being contacted by his sister-in-law Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin), who's desperate to find her husband, John takes over his brother's identity in the hopes of uncovering the truth.

© BBC Rose Ayling-Ellis guest stars in Ludwig

The synopsis continues: "However, filling the shoes of your identical twin is one thing - when your twin also happens to be a successful DCI leading Cambridge's busy inner-city major crimes team the stakes are much higher. John may be a master of all things cryptic, but can he crack the biggest puzzle of his life?"

In Rose's episode, John and the gang go back to school to investigate the suspicious death of a headmaster, which brings back bad memories from the puzzle setter's time at school.

© Big Talk Studios/David Emery/BBC David Mitchell stars in the drama

Meanwhile, Lucy follows a new lead that takes her to Wales.

All episodes of Ludwig are available on BBCiPlayer.