The Madness viewers all saying the same thing about Colman Domingo in new Netflix thriller

Netflix's new conspiracy thriller The Madness landed on our screens this week – and viewers are all saying the same thing about its star Colman Domingo.

The Oscar-nominated actor plays political consultant-turned-TV pundit Muncie Daniels, who finds himself embroiled in the murder of a white supremacist while holidaying in a cabin deep in the Poconos woods. When he becomes a prime suspect, Muncie must fight for his innocence and his life while reconnecting with his estranged family in the process.

WATCH: Colman Domingo stars in The Madness

Viewers have been full of praise for the eight-part series, with many glued to the screen within the first moments of episode one.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Great first episode. The show is on fire within the first seconds. And I think, we can expect a few twists here and there, over the next episodes. Great thrill, cast and pictures. I'm here for it."

© Courtesy of Netflix Colman Domingo stars as Muncie Daniels in The Madness

Many viewers heaped praise on Colman's performance, with one person describing the actor as "the absolute king of cool", while another penned: "Just started #themadness @colmandomingo. Doesn't waste any time! Colman is perfectly cast as always!"

© AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix Viewers praised the gripping thriller

Another viewer wrote: "Episode 1 of Colman Domingo's new show The Madness was really good!! Colman always does a great job in his roles and this doesn't seem to be an exception so I'm looking forward to finishing the series," while another encouraged others to tune into the series, adding: "This TV series is amazing. And Colman Domingo is brilliant in it. I was so nervous the entire time. Go binge it now!"

For those yet to tune into the series, here's the full synopsis: "Muncie Daniels is a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who may have lost his way in life. While on a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel, Muncie finds himself the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he's being framed for the crime.

© AMANDA MATLOVICH/Netflix Marsha Stephanie Blake plays Elena

"Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way, he'll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age."

Speaking to Tudum ahead of the show's release, Colman revealed that his character is modelled after real-life media pundits "who are respected, at times challenged, even by their own communities. Sometimes looked at as being not Black enough, and then to some folks, too Black".

© Courtesy of Netflix The series is available on Netflix

He said: "He is someone who was definitely an activist when he was younger, then moved into a different echelon and then became a bit of a superstar. He’s a little bit removed from the communities he was advocating for."

The Madness is available to stream on Netflix.