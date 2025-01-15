Today Show's Craig Melvin pays heartwarming tribute after sharing details of 'lifelong sacrifice'

Craig Melvin has honored his beloved parents as he takes on his incredible new role as Today's top anchor.

"They believed in me long before anyone else," Craig told People "with tear in his eyes" of his parents Betty Jo and Lawrence. "I didn’t fully appreciate how much they had sacrificed over the years."

"Without them and the sacrifices they made when I was a kid, I’m not here," he said.

© NBC Craig with his family on first day of The Today Show

His parents were also on the Today Show set on January 13 for his first day, with the pair raising a glass of champagne to their son alongside his anchor, Savannah Guthrie.

"I have butterflies in my stomach today. He deserves this. I love you," said Betty-Jo.

© NBC Craig hugs his dad on The Today Show

Craig's first day was an emotional one; his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their two kids, Delano, ten, and Sybil, eight, also made an appearance on the NBC show. His children both read personal messages to their dad live on air, with Craig reposting video of the moment on Instagram.

Craig and Delano wore matching navy suits and it appears the little boy has also followed in his dad's footsteps with a piercing in his left ear.

The pair hugged after Delano called him a "great dad," and that he "deserved" his promotion.

Watch as Craig Melvin’s children and wife surprise him on Today Show

Daughter Sybil also shared a few words, reading out a letter that read: "My dad love to play with me, he loves tickle fights and he watches TV shows with me."

"It's surreal, and to me, it symbolizes belief because you know, you dare to dream a dream and then to see it actually come true, it makes me think about a spouse making it to the Super Bowl, or like, the game-winning catch," said Lindsay of Craig's new role.

She added: "That's what this feels like."

Craig and wife Lindsay Czarniak

Lindsay is a sports anchor and the reporter has been married to Craig since 2011.

They met in 2008 working at the NBC affiliate WRC-TV in Washington, D.C three years before tying the knot.

Lindsay is now a FOX NFL and FOX NASCAR reporter for FOX Sports and previously worked for ESPN and SportsCenter. Craig and Lindsay are raising their children in the suburbs of Connecticut.