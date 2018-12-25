Who has won Strictly Come Dancing through the years? From Stacey Dooley to Joe McFadden

The first live show of Strictly Come Dancing's seventeenth series is just a couple of weeks away. With the celebrities announced and their pro partners soon to be revealed, who will be crowned the 2019 champions and take home the coveted Glitterball trophy? Only time will tell, but one thing we know for sure is it won't be reality TV star Jamie Laing. The Made in Chelsea star has unfortunately had to withdraw from the competition due to a foot injury. As sad as that is, there is always next year… But let's celebrate the start of a new series by taking a look back at all the Strictly winners from before.
Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2018?
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won 2018's Strictly Come Dancing! Journalist Stacey beat fellow celebrity contestants Ashley Roberts, Joe Sugg and Faye Tozer to walk away with the Glitterball Trophy.
Kevin and Stacey nearly broke down in tears when it was announced they had won the series. Kevin shouted: "It's a Christmas miracle." When Stacey finally found herself able to talk, she said: "Kev, listen, you know how highly I think of you. I think you're the biggest gent. It's no coincidence he's been in the final as many times as he has. I've had the most incredible time. It's daunting, you feel silly, a bit of an idiot, but Kevin walks you through - you deserve this." Kevin replied: "Thank you so much... Thanks for being the most wonderful person. You're so lovely and I just think the absolute world of you, thank you so much." They then picked up the new Glitterball Trophy together!
Although the pair didn't receive the highest judges' scores of the night, they certainly won over the nation with their chemistry and fun attitude to dances each week. Congratulations, Stacey and Kevin.
Scroll down to see previous winners...