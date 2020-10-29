8 stars who left Call the Midwife and why

Emerald Fennell
Emerald Fennell has had a hugely successful career. Alongside her role in Call the Midwife as nurse Patience Mount, which she in left 2017, she has stared in shows like New Tricks, Victoria and The Crown. Emerald left Call the Midwife in 2017 to focus on her writing work for season two of Killing Eve starring Jodie Comer. Her work with the pen earned her two prime time Emmy nominations.
The following year, Emerald debuted her role as the Duchess of Cornwall in The Crown season three. Emerald said of her departure from Call the Midwife: "Very sad I'm not filming wonderful CTM, had writing to do and they were so lovely and gave me the time to do it because they are the best."
