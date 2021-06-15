It may only be June, but the buzz for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is already starting. Following the news that Janette Manrara would be leaving her position as a professional dancer and taking over Zoe Ball's presenting stint on It Takes Two, it appears that BBC bosses are busy getting things ready for this year's show.
Around this time of year, the professional dancers and choreographers gear themselves up to head back into the studio for a summer of training and prep in time for a September start. It's also around the summertime that whispers of the line-up start circulating – and we are so excited to hear who may be heading to the ballroom for the nineteenth series.
So who is joining? From a Hollywood real estate star to a former footballer, we've rounded up the rumoured celebrities...
Christine Quinn
The queen of reality TV drama herself, Christine Quinn, is one of the hottest names reported to be signed up for Strictly. The star of Netflix's show Selling Sunset set the rumour mill into overdrive recently when she revealed she is heading to the UK in September for a "big surprise" – coincidence much?
"I'm so excited to announce I will be coming to the UK in September for a big surprise!" she tweeted last week. "I can't wait to share more soon, but I look forward to finally meeting you guys!"