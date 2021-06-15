﻿
12 Photos | Film

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021

From a Selling Sunset star to a former pro footballer…

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
You're reading

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021

1/12
Next

Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock sets record straight on career break
Francesca Shillcock
11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

It may only be June, but the buzz for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is already starting. Following the news that Janette Manrara would be leaving her position as a professional dancer and taking over Zoe Ball's presenting stint on It Takes Two, it appears that BBC bosses are busy getting things ready for this year's show.

MORE: Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli team up for brand new show

Around this time of year, the professional dancers and choreographers gear themselves up to head back into the studio for a summer of training and prep in time for a September start. It's also around the summertime that whispers of the line-up start circulating – and we are so excited to hear who may be heading to the ballroom for the nineteenth series.

So who is joining? From a Hollywood real estate star to a former footballer, we've rounded up the rumoured celebrities...

 

Christine Quinn

The queen of reality TV drama herself, Christine Quinn, is one of the hottest names reported to be signed up for Strictly. The star of Netflix's show Selling Sunset set the rumour mill into overdrive recently when she revealed she is heading to the UK in September for a "big surprise" – coincidence much?

MORE: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is giving us major Kate Middleton vibes in her gingham dress 

"I'm so excited to announce I will be coming to the UK in September for a big surprise!" she tweeted last week. "I can't wait to share more soon, but I look forward to finally meeting you guys!"

Loading the player...
2/12

WATCH: Janette Manrara announces she's joining It Takes Two

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Louise Minchin

Strictly has welcomed plenty of BBC newsreaders and breakfast presenters in the past such as Susanna Reid, Naga Munchetty and, of course, former champion Chris Hollins – so Louise Minchin being among the rumoured names is perhaps unsurprising.

Not to mention that the broadcaster recently announced her departure from Breakfast after 20 years – could she be clearing her schedule to take to the dancefloor?

MORE: Louise Minchin's vintage home she bought for BBC Breakfast - see inside

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Ralf Little

Could Ralf Little be ready to rumba very soon? The actor admitted he'd be up for it if the opportunity arose. Speaking to HELLO! for an exclusive interview in March, the Death in Paradise star revealed he'd like to take part to "learn a new skill".

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares 'horrifying' video of audition

"I think that it's very easy to be dismissive of things," he explained. "I think, people who participate in Strictly and do well in Strictly, they're learning a real skill, an art form, and there's something really rewarding about that. I've been asked to do all of the [reality shows] every year. Would I consider doing it? Never say never!"

Keep clicking for more photos..!

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Nicola Adams

Strictly fans will know that Olympic boxer Nicola Adams took part in the show last year but had to drop out with professional partner, Katya Jones, due to a positive coronavirus test. However, the gold medallist admitted on Lorraine recently that she'd "love" to take part once again.

On a possible return, she told Lorraine Kelly: "I'm not sure. I mean, I'd love to, just because of the way that I went out." However, the BBC explained last year that Nicola would now have an advantage thanks to her weeks of training in 2020, so perhaps this one isn't on the cards after all...

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Eddie the Eagle

Ski jumper Eddie the Eagle has expressed his desire at joining the ballroom competition if it were "the right time". The sportsman, who was the subject of the film Eddie the Eagle starring Taron Egerton, told Radio Times he'd even been asked before.

"They asked me a few years ago. The film had just been out a year or two and I'd been very, very busy for the last five years off the back of the film," he said, adding: "Two months before they're due to start filming, my diary is completely full and I can't cancel everything to be able to do the show. So as much as I would love to do Strictly, they've just got to time it right and make sure that my diary is free."

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Rio Ferdinand

You might be surprised to learn that ex-footballer and sports pundit Rio Ferdinand went to ballet school as a child – does this mean Strictly is on the horizon? The sportsman is apparently asked to do the show "almost annually" according to fellow sports commentator, Gabby Logan.

MORE: Kate and Rio Ferdinand reveal dreamy kitchen at mammoth mansion

Speaking to Tess Daly on her podcast, Mid-Point, Gabby revealed that she even tried to convince the former Manchester United star to join. "You need to get your producers onto him. I almost had him," she told Tess. "He said, 'Did you really enjoy it?' I said, 'How often do they ask you?' He said, 'Every year'. He'd be incredible, and he's a dancer!"

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

Tom Malone Jr

Another celebrity that has a few moves up his sleeve is Tom Malone Jr – who is perhaps best known for his time on Channel 4's Gogglebox along with his brother and parents. Away from the reality show, Tom works as a dance teacher and choreographer and often shows off his routines on social media.

The dancer has even previously performed on Strictly as part of an opening routine a few years back and revealed he would "love" to join as a contestant. "If the opportunity came up to go on Strictly as a contestant, I've never done Ballroom in my life, so it'd be interesting to see how as someone who breaks, I'm used to dancing upside down, how those two worlds could come together."

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Angellica Bell

Angellica is a recognisable face on our TV screens so it's perhaps unsurprising she's been rumoured to take part in Strictly a number of times – but the presenter is yet to sign up.

She ruled out joining the show in 2020, but did admit that she'd love to dance with pro Johannes Radebe so she could learn to dance in heels – could 2021 be her year?

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Maya Jama

Maya Jama is one of the most popular TV stars right now. The Celebrity Juice host may not have confirmed whether she will take to the ballroom, but she has admitted in the past she wouldn't turn down the opportunity to learn the Cha Cha Cha. "I don't know, I always say I don't know. I'd never say never to all of these things," she told Radio Times.

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Dan Walker

Like his Breakfast co-star Louise Minchin, Dan Walker has also cleared his diary recently after announcing he was leaving BBC Sport's Football Focus after 14 years.

According to the Sun, bosses are keen to sign Dan up for the show now he's no longer part of the sport team. Could he be putting on those dancing shoes? We think he'd be great!

11 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Tina Barrett

Former S Club 7 star Tina Barrett was known as the trained dancer in the group, so we think she'd be one to watch if she joined Strictly.

It seems the singer has expressed her desire to take part in the BBC competition before, telling the BBC: "I love Strictly and I'd like to do it. I haven't been asked to, so if anyone at Strictly is reading, please let me go on. It would be amazing. I am a bit of a Glitterball girl."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.