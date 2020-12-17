Who has won Strictly Come Dancing through the years? From Kelvin Fletcher to Stacey Dooley

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
12 photos of Tess Daly's family life with husband Vernon Kay and children
-
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 full line-up confirmed
-
Dianne Buswell shows off unseen hair transformation - and she's unrecognisable
Dianne Buswell shared some photos to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and the Strictly dancer couldn't have looked more different.Lately the...
-
Dianne Buswell wows with curly hair in incredible unseen photo
Strictly star Dianne Buswell shared a previously unseen photo with fans, and we can't believe the difference between her old look and now!The...
-
16 sweet photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte as pageboy and bridesmaid