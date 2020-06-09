True Royalty: The royal TV streaming service you'll be obsessed with - get a free trial In partnership with True Royalty TV

Are you a royal fan wanting to keep up with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the rest of the monarchy? Has the postponement of Princess Beatrice’s big day got you craving a royal wedding fix? Then HELLO! has got just the thing for you: True Royalty TV. Read on to discover what you need to know about one of our favourite TV streaming services…

What is True Royalty TV?

Working in a similar way to Netflix, TrueRoyalty.tv is the world’s first and only on-demand TV service devoted to premium royal content - we're talking documentaries, films and more! With over 90+ years’ worth of royal footage, TV enthusiasts can expect to watch the best programmes available about royalty from around the world and through the ages, chosen and curated by the BAFTA award-winning TV and documentary film producer Nick Bullen.

Yes - that means you can watch endless documentaries about Meghan Markle's royal style, Kate and Wills' love story and even royal recipe programmes! With new content hitting the service on a regular basis, you’ll certainly get your money’s worth of royal documentary and film watching, too (trust us: we've been glued to our TV ever since subscribing).

Can I get a free trial of True Royalty?

Yes, each new subscriber gets a 7-day free trial as part of the monthly plan once signed up. Simply register with an email, choose a plan and enter your payment details.

How much is True Royalty TV?

There are a few different options available at affordable prices:

£4.99 ($5.99) per month after 7-day free trial

£12.49 ($14.99) for 6 months, no trial - currently 50% discounted, normally £24.99 ($29.99)

£24.99 ($29.99) for 12 months, no trial - currently 50% discounted, normally £49.99 ($59.99)

Where is the service available?

Currently, True Royalty TV is available in the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Ireland.

Where can I watch True Royalty TV?

As well as on your laptop or mobile, you can watch True Royalty TV on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and via Google Chromecast. In the US, you can also watch through Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and Sling TV.

What are the best shows to watch on True Royalty TV?

There are hundreds of interesting programmes to discover, from historic royal documentaries to exciting royal tours, and regal recipes guides to princess style stories! For a good place to start, check out the five most popular programmes to watch on True Royalty TV:

1. Harry and Meghan: What Next?

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure from the United Kingdom and from being senior royals, this programme examines what the future might hold for the young family as they continue to break traditions and embark upon their new life as modern day royals. If you're a big fan of these royal lovebirds, then you'll certainly want to add this to your watch list.

2. The Queen’s Mother In Law

There is so much history of the monarchs that we just don't know about! If you fancy giving yourself a little history lesson, then watch this unbelievable true story of Princess Alice of Greece, mother to Prince Philip and mother-in-law to the Queen of England. This programme documents her flight into exile before she embarked on a life depending on the kindness of strangers in Paris.

3. Whatever Happened To The Windsors?

You probably know the story of King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne when he realised he couldn't marry his lover. Recap on the historic events that shook the world on December 10th, 1936, in this documentary which is presented by his great nephew, Prince Edward who charts the lives of Edward and Wallis Simpson in the years that followed their marriage.

4. Prince Charles and Camilla: Into The Unknown

When Prince Charles announced his engagement to Camilla not everyone was overjoyed but is the world finally showing acceptance of, and affection for, the woman who will become Britain's next Queen? Find out how the couple are changing public perception in Prince Charles and Camilla: Into The Unknown.

5. A Tale Of Two Sisters: Elizabeth and Margaret

It has been said that no two sisters were ever less alike – one, the anchor of a commonwealth of nations and the other searching for purpose in life. This interesting watch examines two of the most famous royal women and how radically different their lives turned out to be. Popcorn at the ready!

