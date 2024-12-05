These Shiseido beauty gift sets are 25% off – and come Anne Hathaway-approved

Cyber Weekend is over, but if you're still seeking something luxe to delight a loved one, a limited-edition beauty gift set could be just the ticket.

Known for its luxurious formulas and science-led approach, Shiseido has become globally renowned for its high quality skincare, cosmetics and fragrance lines. With a rich heritage of innovation and expertise, it celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022.

Anne Hathaway became the face of Shiseido in 2019 and is currently an ambassador for the Vital Perfection skincare line, which targets the visible signs of ageing for a rejuvenated, refreshed and more youthful-looking complexion.

© Instagram Anne Hathaway has been an ambassador of the brand since 2019

The Oscar-winning actress has been shown prepping her skin for award ceremonies and appearances with the serum and moisturiser from the range.

This holiday season, you can give the gift of luxurious skincare with Shiseido’s gift sets, available now at John Lewis at 25% off. Each set has been designed to elevate any beauty routine, making them a restorative treat during the busy festive season, and ideal for travel whether you're seeking some winter sun or a staycation.

From starter kits featuring Vital Perfection essentials to those offering hydration boosts and hero products to lift, sculpt and firm, there's something for everyone. Each set comes packaged in a limited-edition patterned gift box, making light(er) work of your Christmas wrapping.

How I chose

Having used skincare and colour cosmetics by Shiseido before, I can attest to the brand's quality. My personal favourite products include the Synchro Skin Foundation, Ultimune Serum Power Infusing Concentrate and Clarifying Cleansing Foam. With each gift set available at 25% off they offer excellent value. I've selected those with the highest variety of products and best choice of bestsellers to delight the recipient come Christmas Day and beyond.

Shop skincare gift sets by Shiseido

Vital Perfection Supreme Starter Skincare Gift Set Shiseido Editor's Note This set gives recipients the ideal opportunity to sample the bestselling Vital Perfection line, including the Concentrated Supreme Cream (30ml) with a rich and luxurious formula which targets the needs of mature skin. The Vital Perfection Lift Define Radiance Serum (7ml) is a concentrated formula that will firm and tighten the complexion for a more defined appearance. The Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Eye Cream (3ml) is a nourishing cream to target the cause and appearance of age-related fatigue such as wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. Bonus Tip: store the eye cream in the fridge for a cooling treat. Who I'd gift this to: my mother, auntie or godmother would adore this selection. Was £82.00 now £54.94 at John Lewis

Deep Hydration Ritual Skincare Gift Set Shiseido Editor's Note Suitable for all ages, unwrap the magic of holiday season with five treats from Shiseido, including the Essential Energy Hydrating Cream (50ml), a 24-hour moisturiser to fast-track you to glowy, hydrated skin. The Clarifying Cleansing Foam (15ml) contains Micro White Powder and white clay to effectively cleanse and remove impurities. The Treatment Softener (30ml) is a softening lotion and hydrating alternative to toner, packed with antioxidants, moisture for smooth and supple skin and the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate (10ml) has rapidly become a beauty editor favourite, and is specially formulated to combat signs of ageing. Completing the set, the Ginza Night Eau de Parfum Intense contains fruity blackcurrant notes with lush rose, patchouli and vanilla. Spritz on pulse points at any festive occasion. Who I'd gift this to: a friend or colleague who'd like to level up their current regime. Was £87.00 now £65.25 at John Lewis

Time-Fighting Ritual Skincare Gift Set Shiseido Editor's Note Suitable for all skin types, this set contains a Bio-Performance Advanced Super Revitalising Cream (50ml) to tackle signs of ageing with its lightweight, fast absorbing texture. The Clarifying Cleansing Foam (15ml) will provide a thorough cleanse with Micro White Powder and extracts of white clay. The Treatment Softener (30ml) will help cultivate soft, supple skin. Sweep on after cleansing morning or night. The Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate (10ml) has become a hero in the Shiseido range and will repair and rejuvenate the complexion. A sample of Ginza Night Eau de Parfum Intense is also included. Who I'd gift this to: my friend is a new mother and I'm sure she'd appreciate this luxury kit of pampering pick-me-ups. Was £100.00 now £75.00 at John Lewis

Lifting & Firming Ritual All Skin Types Skincare Gift Set Shiseido Editor's Note In this festive gift set you'll find a Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Advanced Cream (50ml) as used by Anne Hathaway, and a Clarifying Cleansing Foam (15ml) to remove impurities for clearer, more balanced skin. The Treatment Softener (30ml) will prep your base for pro makeup application, while the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate (10ml) will help combat the visible signs of ageing, a welcome addition for party season. A sample of Ginza Night Eau de Parfum Intense will introduce the lucky loved one to a new scent. Who I'd gift this to: my sister would be impressed with this selection, especially as it comes with the Andy Sachs seal of approval. Was £107.00 now £80.25 at John Lewis

Why you should trust me

With more than a decade of experience in women's media, I have a broad knowledge of the beauty industry, from skincare and colour cosmetics to haircare, body care, health and wellness. I'm hugely invested in trying new innovations and testing whether the latest wonder ingredient or viral product is really worth the hype.

