Dolce & Gabbana launches new unisex fragrances - here's everything you need to know

From luxury hampers to thrilling experience days, there is a whole host of options that we tend to lean towards when buying Christmas gifts for couples.

However, one thing that is often disregarded is a new set of fragrances.

If you’re struggling to find that perfect present for a special couple, Dolce & Gabbana’s new unisex duo of fragrances may be just the ticket.

Known for their signature Devotion perfume campaign fronted by pop icon Katy Perry, the brand has become synonomous with Italian luxury - drawing inspiration from their Italian roots for all of their creations.

About the newest arrivals to the Dolce & Gabbana Velvet collection

Velvet Zafferano Eau de Parfum and Velvet Infusion Eau de Parfum are the latest additions to Dolce & Gabbana’s signature Velvet collection.

Featuring 14 perfumes that are all different in design and scent, this stunning range is a fragrant representation of the Dolce & Gabbana designers' attachment to Italy and the happy emotions they share towards the country.

With carefully chosen natural ingredients, each scent in the collection expresses a unique journey centred around an authentic Italian experience.

From breezy Palermo markets to summer in Sicily, the library of fragrances draws inspiration from all aspects of vibrant Italian life.

"Fragrance is the most personal and intimate expression of style." Domenico Dolce

Intended to be unisex, the newest additions contrast each other but can also be layered for a transformative experience – making them the perfect mix and match gift for any couple.

Velvet Zafferano Eau de Parfum $310 at Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance Notes: Saffron, Tobacco, Patchouli, Vanilla & Cistus

Editor's Note: Perfect for the festive season, warmer and spicier perfumes scream Christmas to me.

The spicy Velvet Zafferano Eau de Parfum has top notes of vibrant Saffron, which Italian lore says is a symbol of wealth and prosperity.

Conceptualised by perfumer Aurélien Guichard, accompanying notes of burnt Tobacco, woody Patchouli and warm Vanilla and Cistus balance the Saffron for a deep and rich blend that is divine on the skin.

The Velvet Zafferano Eau de Parfum is designed alongside the others in the collection in a weighty square glass bottle, with the exception of gold trimming and black velvet details to match its indulgent scent.

It’s counterpart, Velvet Infusion Eau de Parfum couldn’t be more different.

Velvet Infusion Eau de Parfum $310 at Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance Notes: Mandarin, Bergamot, Pink Pepper & Black Tea Editor's Note: I am a huge fan of fresh-smelling scents so anything citrussy is right up my street. I immediately associate fruity scents with warmer weather so this would definitely be a scent I would take on holiday.

With an uplifting citrussy fragrance combined with Black Tea in homage to Italy’s connection to Asia, it is symbolic of Chinese American perfumer Alex Lee’s relation to both cultures.

This bright and uplifting bouquet carries top notes of Italian Mandarin, Bergamot and zingy Pink Pepper alongside its signature Black Tea element, Cedarwood and Mate for an earthy undertone. The bottle design perfectly reflects the light and zesty fragrance with a pastel green velvet cap and Dolce & Gabbana’s signature gold plating.

More fragrances from the Velvet collection

Dolce & Gabbana also have a whole host of different types of scents within the Velvet Collection - so you can select find the perfect fragrance for your loved ones or even as a gift to yourself. I've selected some of my favourites to give you the ultimate rundown.

How I chose:

Scent: The fragrances selected offer a range of different types of scents so there is something for everyone.

The fragrances selected offer a range of different types of scents so there is something for everyone. Wearability: Fragrances are a very personal thing and many people like to layer their scents or select a different fragrance for every occasion. These scents can be worn either everyday or saved for best, and also layer well with others.

My other favourite fragrances in the Dolce & Gabbana Velvet Collection

Velvet Rose Eau de Parfum $310 at Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance Notes: Mandarin, Rose, Wild Raspberry, Blackberry & Iris

Editor's Note: Floral fragrances are a great option if you're looking to strike a balance between a clean and fresh scent and a richer, deeper scent.

The Velvet Rose Eau de Parfum is created with a combination of three types of vintage roses: rose centifolia accord, Moroccan rose absolute, and Bulgarian rose essence.

Velvet Desire Eau de Parfum $310 at Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance Notes: Gardenia, Jasmine & Indian Tuberose

Editor's Note: The combination of white flowers creates a lovely light fragrance for everyday.

Considered the most timeless of scents, Velvet Desire Eau de Parfum is inspired by bouquets of gorgeous white flowers filling the Italian air.

Velvet Blue Musk Eau de Parfum $310 at Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance Notes: Saffron, Cardamom, Cumin, Damask Rose, Tonka Bean & Cedarwood

Editor's Note: A sensual scent that is simply to die for.

Created by perfumer Mathilde Bijaoui, the Velvet Blue Musk Eau de Parfum continues Dolce & Gabbana's love of spicy notes of saffron.

Velvet Exotic Leather Eau de Parfum $310 at Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance Notes: Leather, Cinnamon & Frankincense

Editor's Note: Notes of cinnamon lift the smoky undertones for a deep, intense fragrance.

This mixture of heavenly notes makes Velvet Exotic Leather Eau de Parfum richly aromatic.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.