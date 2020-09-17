Gwen Stefani is unrecognisable with short fringe and wavy hair The star's platinum blonde locks are infamous

Gwen Stefani loves changing up her look and her latest Instagram post certainly showcases her quirky sense of style!

The Voice judge, 50, shared a snapshot where she’s sporting a short fringe and wavy hair and looks almost unrecognisable.

But Gwen hadn’t reached for the scissors to make the dramatic transformation, because it was a throwback photo she'd posted.

Gwen photoshopped an old photo of herself and one of boyfriend, Blake Shelton, 44, together to create an image of them looking as though they were boyfriend and girlfriend back in the day.

But of course, the pair have only been together for five years.

Both pictures were taken several years ago and posted by Gwen on the night of the ACM Awards on Wednesday.

Fans and celebrities went wild for the photo in which Blake is also sporting a very different, much longer hairstyle.

Gwen and Blake have been together five years

"How can we like this more than once?" singer Kelly Clarkson asked while other followers called the image "epic" and "amazing".

Gwen and Blake’s romance stole the show at this year’s awards as they performed a stunning rendition of his song Happy Anywhere.

"I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy," Blake said before the performance. "Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody."

The couple at the 2018 ACM Awards

The couple bowled everyone over with their performance of the song which is a declaration of his love for her.

Gwen and Blake have spent the majority of the COVID-19 lockdown at their Oklahoma ranch with her sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, twelve, and Apollo, six.

However, the boys have recently returned to Los Angeles to stay with their dad, Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen described their experience in the country as "a blast" insisting it was lovely to have time as a family unit.

