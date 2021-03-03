Steph McGovern's fans do double take at stunning hair transformation The Steph's Packed Lunch star changed things up

Steph McGovern showed off a new hairstyle on social media on Wednesday, and her fans were quick to share their love for the new look – and ask for tips on how to emulate it!

The multi-talented Steph's Packed Lunch presenter shared a photo to Twitter which showed one side of her hair pulled into a neat blonde plait, while the hair underneath was all dark.

The star's roots have clearly grown during lockdown, but the two-tone look suits Steph, and she acknowledged the change in a hilarious way: by holding up a tongue-in-cheek phone case which read: "Never Forget Your Roots."

WATCH: Steph McGovern 'caught out' by Anton du Beke on Packed Lunch

The mum-of-one wore a bright yellow jumper and pink lipstick as she posed for the snap, and there was no denying how glamorous she looked.

Her fans were quick to compliment her on both the hairstyle and her sense of humour.

Steph's fans loved her new look

One wrote: " I had to do a double take on this. At first I thought - oh her plait is really pretty - then I looked more closely and had a giggle. Your last haircut was great, I've been loving all your one-length bob hairstyles over the last couple of months."

Another asked: "How did you do this?!? I’ve got serious rootage and need help!"

Steph kindly replied: "Three pieces of hair, overlap them over each other once.

The star's hair has grown during lockdown

Then after that every time you overlap one pull another bit of hair in from the same side. Good luck."

She went on to advise: "Have a practice with a straight forward plait. That can look good anyway. Also don’t try and do it in the mirror because it will confuse you. Well it does me anyway."

A third fan responded: "I’m always amazed at how many different looks you come up with," and a fourth added: "This looks amazing." We have to agree!

