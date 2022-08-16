Blake Shelton brings back the mullet with epic throwback photo ahead of his new single Gwen Stefani's husband has a lot to celebrate!

Blake Shelton has experimented with many different hairstyles over the years, including the mullet.

The country star rocked this hair trend for many years and at the start of the week he delighted his fans with a photo of him sporting long hair and a cowboy hat.

"Had to bring back the mullet just for y'all.. New song out this Friday. Pre-save link in bio. #NoBody," he wrote alongside the photo, also sharing the exciting news of his upcoming song, No Body.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Yes!!! What goes around comes around again, no matter what age!!! I love it!" while another wrote: "Omg so exciting, and laughing!" A third added: "The first time I saw you, you opened up for Toby you had that long hair."

Usually, Blake can be seen sporting his iconic short 'do, although during the pandemic he grew concerned about how grey he was going - which led to a rather unique new look!

During an appearance on Ellen back in 2020, the country singer explained that he had wanted to dye his hair after noticing how grey it was while watching himself back on TV.

Blake Shelton looked unrecognisable with a mullet in his latest photo!

However, it didn't go according to plan, and it ended up blue! He said: "We were on Jimmy's show and I saw a picture back and I like turned my head to the side at some point. And it was just, there's no more salt and pepper.

"It's just salt. And so I said 'when did this happen to me?'"

Blake with Gwen Stefani and her children

"I was just like, we have to do something. So we ordered some Just For Men and I tried that for a while and I wasn't doing it right, it had too much colour, it was like blue or purple or something."

Luckily, Gwen Stefani came to the rescue, and helped him restore his colour, although he admitted he came to like his bright hair because quarantine "was the time to mess around with it."

