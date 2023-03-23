Zara Tindall's royal must-have hair mousse costs just £12 on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall is a royal woman who loves laidback style – but there's never a hair out of place when she heads to the races or an important royal event.

Recently, the equestrian has been working with hairdresser Leah Court for her looks at Cheltenham Festival, and many royal fans couldn't help but notice that Zara's updos (complete with an elegant hat, of course) looked particularly perfect.

In fact, the royal has been wowing fans with her looks of late – from her chic racing appearances to her outings in Australia following her husband Mike Tindall's appearance on I'm A Celebrity. See some of her most memorable moments in the video below...

WATCH: Zara's most stylish racing moments

Loading the player...

So if you've been inspired by Zara's perfect royal hair looks, you're in luck, since HELLO! spoke exclusively to her hairdresser Leah about the secrets behind her styles. The stylist prefers to use L'Oréal Professional Tecni Art products on Zara – and preps her hair with the brand's Volume Lift Force 3 Mousse Spray, which costs just £12.52 on Amazon.

She told us of Zara's race day updos: "I prep the hair with Volume Lift mousse, and I also use the Metal Detox Oil."

L'Oréal Professional Tecni Art Volume Lift Force 3 Mousse Spray, £12.52, Amazon

Leah adds that she also likes to add some grip to Zara's hair with texturising products, as well as using hairsprays to set the style. "To give texture to the hair, I also use Super Dust and Savage Panache," she says. "To finish, I use a mixture of two hairsprays – Infinium and Fix Design."

READ NEXT: Princess Kate's £30 hair secret is a life-saver for frizzy tresses

Zara isn't the only royal who's a fan of L'Oréal hairspray, since it's said that the Princess of Wales' hairdresser also swears by the brand's iconic Elnett.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is more of a fan of Kerastase masques and Wella Professionals treatments – in the past, she has stated that she loves the Oil Reflections Luminous Oil.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.