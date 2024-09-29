Hailey Bieber surprises with 'lighter' hair transformation

Beauty mogul Hailey Bieber is a constant source of style inspiration, and her latest hair transformation is certainly no exception.

In a snapshot shared to her Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old unveiled a bold new look just in time for autumn.

© Instagram Hailey has embraced the 'bronde' trend

While the Rhode beauty founder previously sported glossy chocolate-hued tresses, Hailey has fully embraced the 'bronde' trend, opting for a much lighter look infused with sunkissed caramel highlights.

© Instagram The star previously rocked a chocolate mane

In the flawless selfie, the mother-of-one is pictured perfecting her pout in the September sunshine. She can be seen wearing a simple grey T-shirt, a bubble 'B' necklace covered in glittering diamantes, and a pair of oval tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Captioning her update, Hailey wrote: "Lighter for fall."

This isn't the first time Hailey has experimented with her tresses. Last year, the star surprised fans when she unveiled two dramatically different looks. Kicking off the new year, Hailey had fans doing a double take when she unveiled her sleek, chin-grazing bob.

Meanwhile, in August 2023, Hailey debuted a strawberry-tinted hair colour to match the launch of her famous Peptide Lip Treatment in 'Strawberry Glaze'. Ramping up the berry theme, Hailey also rocked vibrant scarlet kitten heels and a matching glossy handbag.

© Instagram The mother-of-one is constantly switching up her style

Hailey's hair transformation comes after she celebrated a milestone moment - her sixth wedding anniversary with her husband Justin.

To mark the special occasion, Hailey shared a series of snippets on social media including a photo of golden balloons emblazoned with "Love you", a snapshot of glowing candles and an intimate kissing photo which she captioned: "6 years" followed by a white heart and a ring emoji.

© Instagram The couple wed in 2018

The couple have been married since 2018, having dated on and off since 2014. Justin and Hailey formally tied the knot in Manhattan in September 2018, before hosting a lavish ceremony in South Carolina in 2019.

Baby joy

Hailey and Justin, 30, are wrapped up in a baby bubble following the arrival of their first child, a boy called Jack. They reportedly welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on 22 August, with Justin announcing their little one's birth the following day.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," the 'Sorry' hitmaker wrote alongside a picture of Hailey stroking her baby son's tiny foot.

It's believed that the pair named their newborn after Justin's father, Jeremy Bieber, whose middle name is Jack.

© Getty Images The couple share one child together

The couple are raising their expanding family in a sprawling home located in Beverly Hills. Their property, estimated to be worth a staggering $20 million, boasts multiple bedrooms, a huge living room space, a marble-clad kitchen and a large outdoor terrace.