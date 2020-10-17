Jennifer Lopez's gym sessions certainly appear to be paying off!

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker showcased some sensational abs in her latest Instagram post proving her hard work pays off.

Jennifer, 51, was promoting her DSW shoe collection in the photos she shared on social media, but it was her waistline which got fans talking.

The star posed in a crocheted bra and jeans leaving her toned stomach on display.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme speaks out about relationship with dad Marc Anthony

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez films inside kitchen at stunning home

"Amazing," wrote one fan while another commented: "Those abs!" and a third said they were loving "the 90s vibe".

Jennifer is no stranger to posting gym selfies and somehow manages to make 51 look like 30!

Given her ultra-clean diet and rigorous fitness regime it's not surprising she looks and feels so good.

In an interview published in HELLO! Jennifer explained why working out is so important to her.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez wows with short hair - and we have bob envy

READ: Jennifer Lopez supported by Marc Anthony during lockdown

Jennifer modelled her shoe collection

"I am 100 per cent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she said. "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness.

"And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."

MORE: Marc Anthony reveals exciting news from inside his ranch

Jennifer makes working out a priority

Jennifer likes to get her workouts done first thing in the morning so she has plenty of time to spend with her family - including her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

The proud mum shares her children with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, who she successfully co-parents with.

READ: Jennifer Lopez looks incredible with Rapunzel-like hair extensions

Soon enough, Alex - who also has two children from a previous relationship - will officially be a stepdad to Jennifer’s twins, as they're busy planning their marriage.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.