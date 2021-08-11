Ciara has a surprising bikini body diet that you'll never see coming Sign us up immediately.

File this under bikini prep diets we’d take on any day of the week.

Ciara, who has been setting Instagram on fire with a series of bikini-clad posts, took us by surprise when she shared a few of the things she eats in a day and there were quite a few decadent meals in the mix.

"As many of you know, I’ve been doing @ww for a while now and one of my favorite things about the myWW + program is that everything’s on the menu! Sharing what I eat in a day, love that I can eat the foods I love! It’s SO easy & fun! #wwambassador," the Level Up singer captioned a selfie that showed her standing in her kitchen near a bowl of pasta in a black t-shirt.

Ciara is a Weight Watchers Ambassador

She went on to post a series of mouthwatering photos of her meals, which included a waffle with powdered sugar, tacos topped with avocado, and rotini pasta with crab, broccoli, and parmesan. Yum!

"Dipped into my Weekly points because I was craving pasta! Love that WW allows for flexibility," she captioned the latter.

The mom-of-three also shared a delicious-looking photo of arugula topped with lemon and parmesan, and a crostini with goat cheese and mushrooms.

The meals in Ciara's diet look so good

It’s clear Ciara’s diet and fitness plan has paid off - so it’s worth taking notes.

Just days after celebrating her son Win’s first birthday last month, the fashionista hit Instagram and showed off her toned physique in a strappy leopard bikini top paired with matching high-waist, high-cut cheeky bottoms, and struck several poses as she enjoyed a tropical getaway.

The star paired the look with a black baseball cap and a gold choker emblazoned with ‘three’, and wound her hips in a video she included in the post. Ciara not only flashed her toned legs but her chiseled abs too.

Ciara sometimes eats waffles with powdered sugar for breakfast

Sunshine + Good Vibez", she captioned the post.

Needless to say, fans lost it - and kept asking the questions we were thinking. "3 babies WHERE?!?", one wrote, while another added: "Can I get the Ciara workout plan!!!"

While we’re still waiting for Ciara to drop her workout plan, the singer gave fans more details about her diet back in May in an Instagram post, in which she explained that she'd been working with Weight Watchers and a personal trainer to help with her journey to shed the last of her baby weight.

The mom-of-three's bikini body is insane!

"Alright all my WWers, I'm here with my trainer Decker, we've been talking and it's time…" she said.

She went on to describe how her weight fluctuates and said she needs to stay "super on point with my eating plan, my eating regimen."

It looks like she did. Her physique is incredible!

