Meghan Markle's '£45k lifestyle routine' is seriously luxurious

The Duchess of Sussex has always been open about the fact she invests heavily in her wellness routine, often referencing the impact her California upbringing has had on her approach to life.

On her now-defunct blog The Tig, Meghan reportedly wrote: "I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados."

She referred to the Cali way of life more recently on her Archetypes podcast, saying: "I've done a lot of internal work — I'm from California, it's in the water."

With that in mind, it's no surprise Meghan Markle likes to spend a lot on her wellness routine. We totted up an approximate of how much Prince Harry's wife spends on wellness per year – and it's certainly a princely sum.

1. Megaformer Pilates

Meghan has long been a fan of Megaformer Pilates – a high-intensity, low-impact workout that she has credited as "the best thing you could do for your body". She continued: "Your body changes immediately. Give it 2 classes and you will see a difference."

In an interview with Women's Health, she revealed she previously took several classes at her friend Heather Dorak's studio in California, Pilates Platinum and she reportedly has a Megaformer machine of her own at home.

When she was London-based, Meghan loved the Heartcore class by London-based fitness studio Heartcore, which costs £30 per session, or a monthly pass that adds up to £2,340 per year. We suspect she still sneaks in a class when she's on UK soil, but it's obviously not a regular fixture in her routine anymore.

Meghan also loves yoga, but given that she had a yoga studio built into Frogmore Cottage, we imagine she's done that same at her Montecito home with Prince Harry.

Megaformer Pilates price: $1,020 for 12 private sessions per month at Heather's studio, or £745

$22,900 for private machine, or £16,680

2. Health Supplements

Meghan has a well-stocked supplements cabinet and while she's never shared her preferred brand of supplement, she told The Chalkboard in 2015 that she takes magnesium, £11.95 for 90 tablets, B-12 drops, £18.99 for 60 servings and ashwagandha, £9.98 for 30 capsules.

Together Health Ashwagandha, £9.98, Amazon

Price: £119 per year for ashwagandha, £47.80 for magnesium, £37.98 for B12, totals £204.78/$267.52

3. Vitamix

In an interview with Today, Meghan shared that she punts for a daily green juice instead of caffeine for an afternoon boost, which she makes using a Vitamix blender. "It's easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4 pm slump. I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning, and I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso," she explained.

Vitamix Ascent 2300i multipurpose blender, £499/$570, Selfridges

Price: $570, or £499

4. Sweat sessions

Meghan told The Chalkboard that she likes to "sit in an infrared sauna and sweat out all the toxins." In London, she reportedly loved Glow Bar's infrared sauna, which costs £45 for a 45-minute session.

Infrared saunas have skin, mood, body and sleeping pattern benefits

A weekly session would set Meghan back £2,340/$3,058 over the course of a year.

5. Probiotics

Meghan does a lot of travelling, and according to a former blog post, she beats bloat by taking a high-strain probiotic by Dr. Ohhira's Probiotics, and following it up with water "like you're dying of thirst". She added that the probiotic and water combo will "keep your gut health in check" and "stave off jet lag".

Dr. Ohhira's Probiotics, £61.61/$80.63, Amazon

Price: £61.61/$80.63 for 60 capsules – taking two per day for a year: $428, or £311

6. Acupuncture

Meghan has been vocal about her love of acupuncture and reportedly had regular sessions prior to the birth of her son with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. It's reported that she used celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr to carry out the treatment.

"I have been a longtime believer in acupuncture. I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life. Migraine-free living is a game-changer," Meghan told The Chalkboard.

She also told the site she likes cupping therapy, which is also loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and Kaley Cuoco.

Price: $8,570 per year for weekly 45-minute sessions, or £6,242

7. Journalling

One of the more modest practices in Meghan's wellness regime, the former actress said on the Teenager Therapy podcast that she loves journaling. "It allows me to reflect on where I've come from," she said. "And with that comes a lot of perspective. I think that most of us can all connect with the idea that sometimes when you're going through something it feels like the biggest thing in the entire world.

"I think when you look back at it in a year and yeah, it was still big, it wasn’t that big, comparatively. And it's not to diminish what it was, it's just suddenly when you have some perspective that is only visible when you have people to check you with that… I think that's really valuable so that everything doesn’t become insurmountable, so there's always a way to overcome something."

Mal Paper Daily Goal Setter Planner, £22.96/$30.03, Amazon

Price: £22.95 for six-month journal, £22.95 x 2 per year. £45.90/$59.96

8. Therapy

Meghan has been open about using therapy to support her mental health. It's not known which therapist she sees, or how much it costs, but according to Thervo, the average hourly session can cost $250, while it's recommended that clients see a therapist weekly.

Price: $250 – one session per week for a year: $13,000, or £9,470

9. LED light therapy

Meghan Markle reportedly loves LED facials, and while they have many skin benefits, the health benefits are impressive too, helping to ease seasonal affective disorder and support the immune system. Current Body's LED Mask is favoured by many celebrities including actresses Kristin Davis and Carey Mulligan, while Victoria Beckham and Kourtney Kardashian love the Light Salon LED Mask.

The Light Salon LED Mask, £395/$450, Selfridges

Total wellness spend: £45,127/$58,953.24

