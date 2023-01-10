Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in stylish swimsuit in body confidence post J-Lo always looks incredible

Jennifer Lopez has started the new year embracing her body confidence - and she's never looked better!

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker took to Instagram this week to share a photo of herself posing in a black swimsuit, as part of a motivational post for JLo Beauty.

Alongside the picture, Jennifer wrote: "My body achieves what my mind believes." Jennifer regularly works out and eats a healthy, balanced diet in order to maintain her figure.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's incredible love story from the beginning

Loading the player...

She previously told People: "I always have healthy snacks like fruit and vegetables with me." That's not to say that J-Lo deprives herself of anything - in fact, chocolate chip cookies are her favorite.

MOST READ: Lara Spencer shares incredible baby photo and fans are so excited

MORE: Amy Robach's new milestone without Andrew Shue - and it's happening soon!

During a previous appearance on The View, she said: "I eat everything, but I do—because I was doing a movie called The Mother … I was training. So I got a little leaned out. I was doing the lifting, and I was doing no carbs with every meal, but then I'd have a cookie at night. Or two."

She added: "I have one or two [cookies], but the truth is, I feel like it's about consistency. I think everything in life is consistency."

Jennifer Lopez looked fantastic in a black swimsuit

When host Sara Haines asked the singer if cookies were her "weakness," she responded, "yes." J-Lo even has a chocolate chip cookie recipe, as she explained: "I have a famous chocolate chip cookie that I eat, this cookie dough that I love. I call it 'J-dough.'"

MORE: Amy Robach's stand-in has reason to celebrate after returning to GMA3

MORE: Everything Miranda Lambert has said about becoming a mom

Jennifer's cookie recipe no doubt goes down well with husband Ben Affleck and their children too.

The award-winning singer tied the knot to Ben last year, and has been living on cloud nine ever since.

J-Lo and Ben Affleck got married in 2022

Between them they have five children. J-Lo shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

MORE: Mark Harmon and wife Pam Dawber's unique living situation revealed

MORE: NCIS' Michael Weatherly's dangerous health condition revealed

Ben, meanwhile, is dad to children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The blended family spent their first Christmas together in December, and it sounded like a great time was had by all.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.