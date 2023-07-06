The Radford Builds host shares his youngest child with the former Flip or Flop star

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead appear to be successfully co-parenting their young son, Hudson, following a messy divorce and bitter custody battle.

Now, the British TV host - who is dating Renee Zellweger - has revealed some big plans about his future with the three-year-old.

Taking to Instagram, Ant updated his fans on his July Fourth antics with Hudson and shared some exciting news at the same time.

After one fan commented on the Independence Day post and wrote: "Just a thought @ant-anstead, maybe become an American citizen? You kinda live here most of the time. We would be happy to have you," Ant responded: "I've lived here full time almost seven years," before adding. "And I love it. I'm doing green card as we speak."

The news will come as a relief to Christina - who lives in Orange County, California - as they won't need to navigate the complexities of raising Hudson in two different countries.

Ant and Christina had only been married for two years when they made the difficult decision to divorce in 2020. They cited "irreconcilable differences," however it wasn't plain sailing for either of them.

The Christina in the Country star announced the breakup on social media at the time and wrote: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority."

She added: "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The breakup came as a blow to Ant, who said it wasn't his decision to divorce and later told People: "It hit me hard. The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed.

"But I reached this turning point where I was either going to dwell in the darkness or I was just going to slap myself around the face a few times and say, ‘Wake up; you’re incredibly blessed. Focus on all the great things."

They both only wanted the best for their son - Christina has two other children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, who she shares with her first ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-host, Tarek El Moussa - but things got ugly.

Ant made explosive claims in court documents, in which he accused his ex-wife of being an unfit mother. Ant also said she had been negligent when it came to their medical safety.

Ant claimed that his girlfriend, Renee, had to stop production on a movie project due to exposure to COVID-19 from Christina, who had not disclosed that her family had contracted the virus.

Christina's legal team also slammed his claims that she didn't spend enough time with Hudson and said she was "shocked" at his allegations.

The bitter custody battle wasn't settled until December 2022 when it was agreed that Christina and Ant would "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson, as they previously agreed upon in June 2021.

Ant also has two older children, Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16, who reside in England with their mom. He also lives in California.