Pippa Middleton enjoys dreamy family holiday in the Caribbean

The Princess of Wales's sister, Pippa Middleton, is enjoying her annual getaway in the Caribbean with her family.

In images published by Mail Online, the mum-of-three, 40, showcased her toned physique in a white string bikini set from ViX Paula Hermanny, as she played on a beach in St Barts with her husband, James Matthews, and their three children.

Pippa was seen diving off a jetty with her eldest child, Arthur, five, and splashing around in the clear blue waters with middle child, Grace, two.

The author and columnist, who achieved a postgraduate master's degree in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy in 2022, also chatted to her youngest daughter, one-year-old Rose, as they walked along the beach.

Pippa's husband and hedge fund manager, James, 48, sported a pair of palm print beach shorts as he paddled with Arthur.

James's parents, David and Jane Matthews, own the Eden Rock resort in St Barts. Pippa's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have joined the family on their winter break in previous years.

© Getty Images Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on their wedding day in 2017

It comes as Kate and Pippa's younger brother, James Middleton, revealed that he and wife, Alizee Thevenet, had enjoyed their first family holiday with their baby son, Inigo, who was born last October, and their beloved dogs.

The proud new father shared how baby Inigo was able to enjoy the slopes in a specially adapted Silver Cross pram and sledge. Watch below…

WATCH: James Middleton shares incredible video from first family holiday with baby Inigo

He wrote on Instagram: "Our first adventure with Inigo + the dogs. Ever since Alizee was pregnant I have been waiting for the day we could go on our first adventure with the dogs together. Safely strapped into his Silver Cross pram with a specially adapted frame to fit in an expedition sledge we set off on an Alpine adventure with Mabel and Isla.

"Lots of you have asked about taking dogs on holiday with you and I couldn’t recommend it more. But it does take careful planning so I’ve written a blog on travelling to Europe with dogs if you’re interested. The link is in my bio and please share your adventures with me."

The Middleton family have gone through a difficult time of late as the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January, staying at the private London Clinic for 13 days.

© Getty Kate and Pippa share a close sisterly bond

Kate has been recovering at her Windsor home with Prince William and their three children, and the Waleses have reportedly headed to their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their half-term holiday.

The Princess' parents Carole and Michael are likely to have helped with childcare as Kate recuperates.

© Getty Kate is close to her parents and siblings

"The Middletons are a really close family and Carole is a very hands-on grandmother, and I'm sure she will be at the helm. She often picks the kids up," Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, previously told HELLO!.

"Pippa has children of her own now, but I'm sure she will help by offering to have the kids round for tea and that kind of thing."

All of the Middletons reside in Kate's childhood village – Bucklebury – a short drive from Windsor.