Davina McCall's fans forced to defend star over 'super-fit' bikini snap

Davina McCall's fans jumped to her defence recently when she shared a recent bikini snap from her vacation.

The former Big Brother star, 56, shared a stunning photo of her in a red bikini with the caption: "I'm on holiday. I had to. Tea anyone??"

Plenty of Davina's followers were more than impressed with her toned physique and some felt compelled to defend harsh comments on her behalf.

After one Instagram user advised the Masked Singer judge to "not get any thinner" fans were quick to respond in Davina's defence.

One person summed it up: "She's not thin, she's lean. Fit and fabulous! You worry about your own body and stop shaming fellow women."

Another echoed this, commenting: "This is so rude, please never comment on someone’s weight/body." A third agreed: "She looks fit, healthy, toned and strong. She works out and eats healthily. A far better role model than overweight and sedentary."

Meanwhile, a fourth said: "You probably meant well, but Davina is super-fit and healthy. She's said many times that she doesn't find comments like these helpful."

Davina often shares bikini snaps

In the photo, Davina was beaming as she posed in her red two-piece. The TV presenter completed her summer look with some matching red cowboy boots and extra large retro-looking shades.

The star then accessorised with a crossbody bag and gold jewellery.

This isn't the first time that Davina has faced comments over her appearance. The broadcaster doesn't often respond or react to messages she receives online but, back in May, she shared her thoughts in a video about the comments that she brands "frustrating."

"People feel like they can post these things and have no consequences because they can post whatever they like," she said.

"I'm a 5ft 6 woman who weighs 61kg. I don't diet, I exercise, I eat relatively healthily and I enjoy sharing that journey with people. I'm 57 this year and I'm happy with the way that I look, and I feel absolutely [expletive] great."

Davina is consistently championing how women should be embracing the way they look especially when they reach midlife. The mother-of-three previously opened up to HELLO! about how she "loves" the idea of embracing the second act of your life.

"I love that concept of a second spring," she said. "I suppose it's a way of trying to help us overcome the empty nest, to understand that letting go of something is the birth of something else. And once you've let go of your kids, and they've gone on to live their lives, you can start thinking: 'Well, what do I want to do with this next act?'".